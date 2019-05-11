IOWA 59, 'WHEELERS 56
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Quad City Steamwheelers already have suffered their share of heartbreak this season.
But any amount of ticker left surely was left smashed Saturday night on the turf of the Wells Fargo Arena.
Despite playing a near-perfect first half to build a two-score lead, the local Indoor Football League squad met with more misfortune in falling to the defending champion Iowa Barnstormers, 59-56.
In each of their losses this season, the 'Wheelers (3-7) have had a chance to win in the final minute. Three of those setbacks have now come by a 3-point margin.
This time, Daquan Neal scrambled for the game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock, diving at the goal line where the Iowa quarterback was met at the sideline wall by a couple of lunging QC defenders to cap a wild final 17 minutes that featured five lead changes.
Neal fumbled on the leaping collision with QC linebacker La'Kel Bass and defensive back Malik Duncan, but as a replay challenge of the play showed, the ball hit the side wall, instead of out-of-bounds on top of the wall, and the Iowa QB completed the winning score by falling on the loose ball in the end zone.
The 'Wheelers took their final lead, 56-53 lead, with 55 seconds left on a clutch fourth-and-goal play call from the 3-yard-line. With a receiver motioning to the left, to overload the wide-side of the field, running back Zavier Steward slipped out of the backfield to the right, and was wide open for the go-ahead TD pass.
A third straight loss, and sixth out of the last seven contests, was a crushing defeat for the 'Wheelers, who slipped two games behind Tucson (5-5) for the final IFL playoff spot with four games remaining. Tucson put playoff pressure on QC by winning Thursday; Nebraska, which was idle this weekend, also is 5-5.
Iowa (9-1) remains in the running for a first round bye in the playoffs.
The 'Wheelers built a 34-19 lead with 2:55 left in the first half, but Iowa scored with 55 seconds remaining, and prevented QC from answering before intermission.
The Barnstormers then posted the first TD of the second half, and surged in front late in the third quarter when the 'Wheelers suffered another scoreless possession on a Jacob Stytz field-goal miss to set up the wild finish.
QC quarterback E.J. Hilliard was near-perfect in the first half, hitting 11-of-12 passes for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus scrambled for 2 more scores and 41 yards to lead the 'Wheelers to a 34-25 halftime edge.
The only empty possession before halftime came on the lone incompletion on Hilliard's last throw, a desperation attempt to Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd from midfield as the clock expired.
QC linebacker Christian Jacobs recovered a first-quarter fumble forced by Duncan to help the 'Wheelers build the early lead.
Hilliard finished 21-for-26, for 285 yards and 4 TDs, plus had 50 in ground gains to go with the 2 rushing scores against the IFL's top defense.
IFL scoring leader Quinton Pedroza caught TD passes in both halves for QC, including a pair of second-half scores to close with 5 catches for 98 yards.
Rudd and Zavier Steward also rushed for scores. Carlos Wiggins added a TD grab for QC.
Neal accounted for 9 TDs in all, 5 on the ground to go with 74 rushing yards, plus 4 through the air on 14-for-17 passing for 199 yards. Three of Neal's TD passes came in the third quarter to stake the Barnstormers to a 46-41 edge.
The 'Wheelers, who had their own comeback denied by a last-minute score in a 53-39 loss to Iowa on March 3 at the TaxSlayer Center, finish the regular season June 15 at Tucson.
The 'Wheelers start their closing stretch next Friday by hosting Cedar Rapids (1-9). QC also visits Nebraska and hosts Bismarck (2-7), looking in the latter contest to avenge one of those last-second, three-point losses.
The visit to Des Moines was the first for the 'Wheelers in a decade. QC, in the second season of a comeback, but in the IFL for the first time, split eight meetings with the Barnstormers before the local squad folded with af2 in 2009.