As the new general manager of what was a neglected local franchise in the late 1980s, Mike Feder could see Quad Cities minor league baseball growing to its nationally-renown level of today.
Now, with another QC team in his sights Saturday night, the 67-year-old Chicago native still is planting the seeds of sports success, hoping another fan base someday realizes the benefits of his lifetime labor of love.
Feder currently heads up the front office of the expansion Tuscon Sugar Skulls, who were battling the Quad City Steamwheelers in the regular-season finale for the Indoor Football League, each vying for one of the last playoff spots.
"Hopefully, we'll have a good crowd," Feder said ahead of an Arizona kickoff too late for Sunday's local newspaper. "The goal is to have an insane atmosphere for what's essentially a playoff game."
Feder got in on the ground floor with the new team after spending the bulk of the past 30 years involved in the sports industry in Tucson.
Besides serving as the GM for Tucson's Triple-A baseball clubs (1989-2001 and 2011-13), Feder worked for the NFL's New Orleans Saints (2001-05), where he launched the Arena Football League's New Orleans VooDoo (2004-05). He also was the Executive Director of the AFL's Austin Wranglers from 2005-06.
"I fell in love with arena football," Feder said. "So when I heard there was going to be a team in Tucson, I said I need to be a part of this somehow.
"This is a new product (for Tucson fans). It's not like you've had baseball here in Tucson since 1969. So it takes time to introduce people to the game. But I'm pleased so far with our progress. We're just planting the seed, and getting things started, and hopefully it will grow into something special."
Feder had a much different challenge after taking over QC's minor league baseball fortunes when Rick Holtzman purchased the club from fellow Chicago businessman Henry Semrow in 1987.
"I still have vivid memories of when I came there, after being in Jackson (Miss.) for nine years," Feder said. "The ballpark was totally decrepit. It was cold. There wasn't heat.
"One day, I was on the phone talking in my office and all of a sudden a mouse falls on my desk out of the ceiling. I'm like, 'Holy crap, what is going on here?' I called (wife) Patty and told her, 'When you get here, this is crazy stuff.'"
However, Feder saw the great potential of the Mississippi River-front views from the stands, and helped coax local leaders into the first of several important renovations for Davenport's then-named John O'Donnell Stadium.
He also worked toward cleaning up the club's image, and saw the merchandising possibilities in re-branding the QC Angels the River Bandits.
Fans soon began flocking back to the ballpark.
"Mike (Tatoian) deserves a lot more credit than I do," Feder said of his assistant GM at the time and eventual successor.
"It was fun to help turn it around. What made it work was somebody had to fix up the stadium, and I can't take credit for that."
Now, 30 years later, after a couple of other face-lifts and additions, Modern Woodmen Park is a much-praised palace nationally, complete with amusement park rides and an award-winning organization.
Feder was understandably floored recently to see his former home on the national news, an oasis protected in the middle of rising flood waters.
"I'm proud to see what's come," said Feder, named a league's Executive of the Year six times in his 45-year career.
With Saturday night featuring teams from two career stops, Feder also couldn't resist looking back fondly at a career that started simply in 1974, when the Western Illinois University grad landed an internship to be the GM for QC's Midwest League baseball rival, Burlington.
"Honestly, I am proud of what I've achieved, just for the fact that I've never had to work a real job," Feder said. "And I'm not done yet."
However, with wife Patty heavily involved in charity work now, and no longer working full-time, and with son Nate expecting the family's first grand child, Feder is naturally pondering his future with the Sugar Skulls.
"You never know. I do other things, too," said Feder, whose also serves on several community boards, runs the town's acclaimed Mexican Baseball Fiesta, and heads up both the Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camps and NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl for college football.
"I'm 67, but I don't know that I'll ever retire, but there might be ways to back it off a little."