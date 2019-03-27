Zach Minch carried the ball three times as the backup last season to all-league running back Tyler Williams.
The Davenport Central grad is expected to see a lot more action Friday when the Quad-City Steamwheelers host the Green Bay Blizzard in the renewal of an old af2 rivalry at the TaxSlayer Center.
Minch rejoined the local Indoor Football League team earlier this week for practice and will see the bulk of the carries this weekend with the backfield tandem of Isiah Neely and Juwan Lewis both out with injuries.
Lewis still is recovering from the knee sprain suffered two weekends ago in a win at Cedar Rapids. Neely is heading to the short-term injured reserve list after getting hurt in last weekend's loss at Sioux Falls.
"Zach looks great," Q-C coach Cory Ross said Wednesday during the Wheelers weekly media luncheon at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"He stays in such great shape. He's already had a couple of great practices. He still needs to get into football shape and be ready to get hit because he's going to get some carries. He hasn't had a camp or a couple of games to get ready."
Ross added the team still plans to use backup quarterback Dillon Turner as a secondary running back to fill the void. Turner saw carries in relief of both Lewis and Neely after their injuries in consecutive games.
"You'll see a lot of Zach this weekend," Ross said. "But Dillon continues graduating to more reps on the field because he's just a heck of an athlete and can help us in so many ways. He's so durable and physical."
The running back spot summarizes the overall situation facing the Wheelers (2-2) heading into back-to-back, home-and-away games with Green Bay (2-2).
"We've been hit hard with injuries," Ross said. "We're really limited in what we can do."
The Wheelers also found out this week starting offensive lineman Connor Hart has been lost for the season to a torn ACL. Hart joined linebacker Shannon Winesberry who suffered the same fate earlier this month.
Backup receiver and special teams contributor Darius Hicks also is banged up and likely out for this weekend.
"We have to find some more bodies to bring in," Ross said. "We're working on a couple of receivers, who if they get here by (Wednesday) night, they'll probably play this week. We'll also possibly adding a (defensive) lineman going forward."
Ross said losing Hart actually hurts the depth on the defensive front.
Incumbents Darius Crosby and Vernon Sainvil were joined by Hart and newcomers Nick Bittinger and Michael Lasker in the offensive rotation last weekend.
That frees up swing lineman Anthony Pruitt for full-time defensive duty. Rush ends Jeffery Bradley, David Gilbert and Howard Stephens Jr. are the only other D-lineman left on the roster.
"It's all hands on deck," Ross said. "We've got to have everybody healthy go this weekend."