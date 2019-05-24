GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Maligned for most of this season, the Quad-City Steamwheelers defense delivered Friday night when it mattered the most.
Clinging to a 43-37 lead in overtime, and facing the Indoor Football League's top rushing offense on a first-and-goal from the 5-yard-line, the Wheelers somehow hung on against the Nebraska Danger at Eihusen Arena.
Thanks to a video-replay challenge overturning an apparent Nebraska touchdown pass, Q-C forced three straight incompletions on the goal-line stand after a short gain by Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong.
Also highlighting Q-C's crucial come-from-behind victory was the game-winning points from IFL scoring leader Quinton Pedroza. The Q-C wide receiver flew over the end zone wall to make a leaping TD grab after Wheelers QB E.J. Hilliard scrambled crossfield to avoid the IFL's best pass rush on the first possession of the overtime.
A video-replay challenge by Nebraska only confirmed the catch, but the extra-point was blocked, setting up the thrilling finish.
The second consecutive "must-win" by Q-C not only prevented Nebraska (5-7) from clinching a playoff berth but allowed the Wheelers (5-7) to claim a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Danger with two regular-season games remaining.
Four teams are fighting for the last three IFL postseason berths. Tucson (6-5) hosts Arizona (10-0) tonight while Green Bay (6-5) is on a bye this weekend.
After a bye next weekend, the Wheelers host Bismarck (2-9) on June 7 before the June 15 regular-season finale at Tucson.
Nebraska closes at San Diego (1-10) on June 7 before welcoming defending champ Iowa (11-1) on June 15.
Tucson finishes at Arizona on June 8 before welcoming Q-C. Green Bay has games remaining with Bismarck (June 1) and the final two weekends with Cedar Rapids (1-10).
Even before the goal-line stand, the Wheelers defense was front and center in the clutch road win, allowing Q-C to overcome a 17-3, second-quarter deficit.
Trailing 27-17 at halftime, Q-C held Nebraska to one first down on the Danger's first three scoreless possessions after intermission.
That allowed the Wheelers offense to recover from a porous first half by scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions after the break.
Hilliard tossed touchdown passes to Zavier Steward and Dannon Cavil for Q-C's first lead of the game at 30-27 in the third quarter.
Hilliard followed by rushing for a fourth-quarter TD and 37-27 lead with 10:44 remaining.
However, Nebraska answered with a scoring strike from Armstrong, followed by some defensive heroics of their own, preventing the Wheelers from scoring in the final minute.
The Danger then used the final 17 seconds of regulation to tie the score at 37 and force OT on a 35-yard field goal on the last play of regulation.