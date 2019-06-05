The Indoor Football League playoffs are three weekends away, but Friday's regular-season home finale for the Quad-City Steamwheelers promises a postseason atmosphere.
With a win over the Bismarck Bucks (2-10), the local club would take another significant step toward securing a playoff berth.
The Wheelers (5-7) currently own the sixth and final spot in the IFL postseason picture thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker gained with a game-winning, overtime goal-line stand in their last game at Nebraska (5-7).
Tucson (6-6) is a game ahead of Q-C but faces unbeaten top seed Arizona (12-0) this weekend before hosting the Wheelers in the June 15 regular-season finale, so the No. 5 seed remains within reach.
"If we win Friday, we're secure in thinking we'll be no worse than sixth," Q-C team owner Doug Bland said Wednesday during the team's weekly media luncheon at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"Nebraska has the long trip to San Diego and then they play (defending champ) Iowa. And Tucson has to play us and Arizona again. So I feel like we're in a good position to go into the playoffs with some momentum."
But unless the last two teams into the IFL playoffs pull a pair of postseason upsets — to meet in the league title game — the Wheelers are hosting their final game of the 2019 season Friday.
The RIA Credit Union is sponsoring Military Appreciation Night by offering live pregame music in front of the TaxSlayer Center and hot dogs off the grill for fans.
All past or current members of the military are eligible for buy-one-get-one-free tickets with the online promo code "USA." When purchasing at the box office, show a military ID for the discount.
Opening ceremonies also include a military member paired with a Wheelers player or coach for pregame introductions. A social media campaign nominated the veterans, explaining why they should be part of the ceremony.
"So if people have been waiting to come to a game, Friday night's the night," said Bland, whose club trails only larger-market Arizona in terms of IFL attendance this season.
Roster moves: The Wheelers were busy on the transaction wire during last week's bye.
Q-C picked up defensive back Savion Brown off waivers from Green Bay, activated former Davenport Central running back Zach Minch from injured reserve and released both running back Juwan Lewis and untested rookie defensive back Jaton Roberts.
"Savion started the last four games in Green Bay, they just had some guys come off IR, and he landed in our lap," Q-C coach Cory Ross said.
"He helps shore up our secondary even more. He's another weapon we can bring in there. He's long and just as aggressive as our other guys. He's come in and picked up right away. He's got a great football IQ. Now we can rotate our corners."
Lewis was expendable after landing in Ross' doghouse for some off-field transgressions.
"I told Roberts, though, he didn't do anything wrong," Ross said of the military kid who never played college football.
"Jaton is long and lengthy. He's got great one-on-one cover skills, but he's still learning the zone coverages. He's just raw, and I told him we're just at a point in our season where we don't have time to groom him. He's guy we need to bring back next year, and get him in during camp and see how he develops from there."
Bye bye bye: Ross reported last weekend's bye did wonders for his team physically.
"We're healthier than we have been in a long time. It was a great bye week for some guys who were banged up," Ross said.
"We just need to get Nick (Bittinger) back to shore up that O-line. He's been out for two games and a bye week. But he's practiced the last few days. He's not getting a lot of reps, but he's moving way better than before and being home Friday gives him some extra time to get ready for the game."
Just Biladeau It: Former 'Wheelers head and assistant coach Troy Biladeau is getting inducted Sunday into the Kansas Pro Indoor Football Hall of Fame.
Besides stints with the title-winning 'Wheelers in the early 2000s, and again in 2007-09, Biladeau also won an af2 championship as the defensive coordinator with the Spokane Shock.
The former all-state quarterback from Kansas also had indoor stops in his homestate (Wichita, hometown Topeka) and Albany and Chicago.
Biladeau is part of a seven-person class this weekend being honored by the Hall, which started in 2015.
"I was very honored and excited when I received the letter," said Biladeau, who coaches high school football now in Kansas.
"I think it is pretty awesome to be nominated for a Hall of Fame that has two of my former players (Jonathan Beasley, Morris Lolar) in it and one of my former assistant coaches (Mike McCoy), who is a great friend of mine and will be going to the ceremony and game with me."