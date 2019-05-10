Danzel McDaniel had dropped off the major-college recruiting radar when his high school coach brought him home to the Quad-Cities in 2011.
Pleasant Valley grad Mike Morrissey, now the Moline coach, hoped a trip to St. Ambrose might be just what his Thornridge defensive back needed to lift his spirits after losing more than 50 pounds suffering from what doctors first diagnosed as Colitis.
But once treatments for the digestive illness corrected to Crohn's Disease began that fall, while McDaniel redshirted at Harper Junior College, his weight rebounded from a low of 140 pounds, and three years later he'd earned second team All-Big 12 Conference honors at Kansas State and was mentioned on NFL Draft boards.
Yet, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is back in the area now, playing for the Quad-City Steamwheelers and leading the Indoor Football League in tackles, hoping to emerge from the depths of another despair.
"Keep playing. Keep working. Keep helping my team," McDaniel said about the recipe for bouncing back from a devastating knee injury suffered as a college senior. "I'll catch somebody's eye. I feel like I'm close."
McDaniel was close in 2015, too, but did not declare for the draft as a junior, deciding instead to finish school and look to improve his draft stock.
"I got my degree," said McDaniel, whose dream is turning a criminal justice diploma into a private security job when football is over. "But that could have changed my life. That taught me, you have to take chances. You can't always play it safe."
The now 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL during a game in October 2015, so McDaniel was unable to participate in the NFL combine that spring or work out for scouts at the Kansas State pro day.
"A lot of people told me, 'If we don't pick you in the draft, we're going to pick you up in free agency,' but none of that ever happened," McDaniel said. "Then the story became I was a medical liability because I wasn't ready."
A year after the injury, McDaniel did get a personal workout in Seattle with the NFL's Seahawks.
"They said just keep staying in shape in case we need to bring you in," McDaniel said. "But later, they told me I needed to get some film, and that's why I played the last game of the year with Cedar Rapids in 2017."
That was McDaniel's only IFL action before this season. He labored in limbo last season in the MSFL with his hometown Chi City Ducks.
"A lot of people gave up on me and said I couldn't do it," when the Crohn's symptoms first hit in high school, McDaniel said.
"But I never gave up on me. I just kept fighting and working as hard as I could. It's taught me how to overcome obstacles, because we all have them in life. Now I'm trying to do it again and get to the NFL."
One of the only supporters that has remained in McDaniel's corner the whole time is Morrissey.
"I'm trying to get him out to a practice, to come talk to our team," McDaniel said ahead of tonight's trip to Des Moines for the Wheelers.
"He's a good man. We've always stayed in touch. We talk or text each other now and then. When he saw I signed here, he was so excited that I haven't given up, that I'm still pursuing it. He had me over when I got down here, asked me if I needed help finding a job, stuff like that. He's still my coach."
Morrissey was there when Crohn's first robbed McDaniel of his weight and energy-level following a standout sophomore season.
"It was scary at first. I wondered if I'd get my life back," said McDaniel, whose menu now excludes spicy foods, seeds, nuts and dairy products.
"But I'm fine now. I just take my medicine and watch what I eat and I have to try and keep my stress level down. If I get stressed out, I can have a flare up."
Finally treated properly for his illness, McDaniel quickly got back on the fast track.
He transferred down the street to College of DuPage when Harper shut down, then moved again a year later to Dodge City JUCO (Kan.) with his title-winning coach and seven teammates, including Mike Thomas, a backup receiver for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. Kansas State was the next stop.
Now, he's trying to climb the ladder again.
"It is a big deal to lead the league in tackles, but I'd give it all away just to win some games, get to the championship and win it all," McDaniel said. "I'd rather be leading the league in interceptions. I need to get my hands on the ball, force some turnovers for this team to get rolling, and I haven't done any of that yet off me making tackles."