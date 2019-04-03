Doug Bland hates to be that guy who says he told you so.
"But I called it," the Quad City Steamwheelers owner said Wednesday, a day after the demise of the Alliance of American Football.
The latest attempt at an outdoor spring pro league suspended operations Tuesday eight games into its inaugural season, and the reasons were the same factors that made Bland skeptical about the circuit's future before an early February launch, a weekend after the NFL's Super Bowl.
"The budgets," Bland recounted. "They were paying the players $75,000 a year for three years. So figure a 50-man roster at that salary level, that's basically $4 million. Then figure in coaches and front office staff and travel and you're over $6 million.
"Then the league owned all of the teams, so multiply that by eight teams. They also threw the league together in less than a year, so there's no sponsorship to speak of, so where's the revenue streams?
"Bottom line, anything that's not the NFL will just be considered the red-headed stepchild. I just don't feel there's room for two outdoor pro football leagues. The NFL and NCAA are just two big juggernauts that dominate. You just can't generate the kind of revenue you need to survive."
However, others are determined to try and buck that notion. The once-failed XFL is scheduled to relaunch next season.
"To be honest, it should be better funded. But in my opinion, it'll be the same demise, it'll just take longer," said Bland, who made his name as a sports marketing wiz for auto racing's Team Penske.
"The XFL might make it through a season or two. But it's still going to be a product that's not going to be the NFL. We have those lesser leagues in college, too — it's called Division II and III — and look at the fan interest and TV viewership there. If it's not Alabama or Michigan, the common American fan just doesn't care.
"They tried to put a spin on it by not allowing kickoffs and offering the 4th-and-15 (alternative to onside kicks). But at the end of the day, people want to see the superstars."
In the 1980s, the USFL set that bar high for spring football attempts, signing away from the NFL high-profile names such as Herschel Walker, Steve Young, Jim Kelly and Doug Flutie.
"But it was like promoting ARCA as an alternative to the NASCAR series because you hire Dale (Earnhardt) Junior to race with a bunch of guys nobody's heard of," Bland said.
"I don't care how good a marketer you are. I don't care how shiny and new your product seems. You can't make up for a 100-year headstart."
And yet, arena football has survived for more than 30 years, with Q-C's latest circuit, the Indoor Football League, celebrating an 11th anniversary this season.
"Indoor football is a completely different product, though," said Bland, whose club plays Friday at Green Bay. "It's high speed and the fans are closer to the field. It's also got a much different budget.
"In the IFL, you have 10 teams, but each are owned by somebody else that's financially responsible for that team from training camp to the 14th and final regular-season game of the year. The AAF wasn't just responsible for running the league, but also running all of those teams. That's just a recipe for disaster."
Bland expects to see some trickle down. The banged-up Wheelers started pursuing leads Tuesday before the AAF announcement was made public.
"We recruited several guys that left us to go there to make some more money," Bland said. "So we were on the phone to see what their situation is right now and we're hopeful of acquiring a few of those guys.
"There are guys that still want to play to keep building that film base, looking for a chance to keep climbing, and we can use the help. Between injuries and other spring leagues and Canadian (Football) League tryouts, we're working with a skeleton roster right now."