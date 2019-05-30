Quad-City Steamwheelers fans have become accustomed to seeing highlight-reel receptions on a near-weekly basis from the high-flying acrobatic pair of Quinton Pedroza and Keyvan Rudd.
However, the local Indoor Football League team finally garnered some national attention last weekend when Pedroza paired up with quarterback E.J. Hilliard for the No. 1 highlight on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day.
The amazing pitch-and-catch by a scrambling Hilliard to a leaping-over-the-wall Pedroza was the winning score in an overtime thriller at Nebraska.
The victory helped push the Wheelers (5-7) into the sixth-and-final playoff spot, with two regular-season games remaining, heading into this season's last of three byes for Q-C this weekend.
"It was crazy," said Hilliard, who along with Pedroza heard from countless friends, family and former teammates about the national TV clip. "But the 'W' is all we care about."
Still, the national exposure is nice for a couple of guys toiling for a couple hundred dollars a game in the minor leagues, even if SportsCenter incorrectly credited the "Quad-City Steamers."
"I just don't think about hitting the wall or the ground," Pedroza said. "I just think about holding on to the ball. I'm playing this game for a reason, and that's to get out of this league and go higher, and if I want to do that, you have to be willing to sacrifice your body."
Pedroza has provided similar heroics before, including over-the-wall TD grabs earlier this season at home and last year for a last-second game-winner at Kansas City.
"You know my game — 'See ball, Get ball,'" said Pedroza, the IFL's scoring leader. "E.J. and I locked eyes and he just threw it up, and it was my job to go get it.
"I knew when I jumped, about a step from the wall, that I was going over, I just didn't know how far. I landed on my (shoulder) pads. I always know that's going to help break my fall, and it's only going to hurt for a little bit, you know?
"This one, all I felt was pure joy because I made a big play for my team. As I got up, one of their fans took the ball out of my hands, but by then, the ref had come over and saw I secured the catch."
Rudd, who backflipped out of the stands two weekends ago at home, is better known for his TD celebrations. However, Pedroza admits to being more creative than what followed his OT score last weekend.
"When I jumped back over the wall, I don't know what I did, I was just so happy," Pedroza said, calling his rolling, shaking on the ground maneuver a "fish-out-of-water, flopping-in-the-boat" celebration.
While the catch capped the play, Pedroza credited Hilliard for making the highlight by "breaking like three tackles," while weaving through the Nebraska defense before letting the ball go.
"They did a good job of covering us," Hilliard said. "I rolled right, but there was a defender there, and there was a facemask, so I figured we had a free play.
"So I got back inside, (guard) Vernon (Sainvil) made a block and I set my feet and locked eyes with Q, and he knew what was coming. I just threw it to a spot where only he could catch it, and he did what he's been doing since last season when we first hooked up.
"He's one of the best receivers I've ever played with. He's just a big-time player."
Honored: Q-C cornerback Antonio Marshall became the first Wheelers player to earn the IFL's Defensive Player of the Week award Wednesday.
Marshall had his first interception last weekend, nearly had another pick, added four tackles and provided the pass coverage on the final play to cap a game-winning, goal-line stand in overtime.
In six games for Q-C, the former Indiana University starter has 21 tackles and shares the IFL lead with three fumble recoveries.
Marshall joins Pedroza (twice offensive) and former Augustana kicker Jacob Stytz (special teams last week) in winning POWs in the Wheelers' first IFL season.