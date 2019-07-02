The Quad City Steamwheelers missed the Indoor Football League playoffs by the narrowest of margins this season.
However, the consolation prize came Tuesday when the 10-team circuit announced the local club earned more All-IFL selections than all but two of their peers.
Only unbeaten United Bowl qualifier Arizona (nine) and 2018 champ Iowa (six) accounted for more overall picks and first-teamers (three each) than the star-crossed 'Wheelers.
Q-C stars Quinton Pedroza and Keyvan Rudd also marked the 'Wheelers IFL debut season by becoming the first wide receiver duo in IFL history to each earn first-team honors.
Quarterback E.J. Hilliard, the league's leading passer, and strong safety Danzel McDaniel also picked up second-team accolades for Q-C.
IFL semifinalist Nebraska, which edged ahead of Q-C in the playoff pecking order in the final hour of the regular season, was the only other team with as many overall selections, and only one of them was of the first-team variety.
Sioux Falls, which beat Q-C twice, and is playing in its 10th consecutive United Bowl title game on July 13, was joined in receiving three selections each by fellow playoff qualifiers Green Bay and Tucson.
A final-minute Q-C comeback fell short in the finale at Tucson, preventing the 'Wheelers from making the postseason.
In all, 18 players each made the first and second teams, with all eight offensive and defensive positions recognized on both honor squads, as well as a kicker and kick returner.
Pedroza shared the league scoring lead at 170 points. The California native also ranked second in TD receptions (25), and third in receptions (63) and receiving yards (918).
"To be considered one of the top guys in the league is such an honor," said Pedroza, who along with Rudd, provided a steady string of highlight reel-worthy acrobatic catches again this season.
"It's the reward for all of the hard work to get my body to that level of performance, and it's a blessing to see your efforts and hard work valued like this. We didn't get the finish we wanted as a team, but this is a great compliment to me and my teammates, and it's something nobody can take away from us."
Rudd, a Davenport Central alum, was second in the IFL in receiving yards (925), third in TD catches (17) and seventh in total grabs (52).
"I'd like to thank my mom, dad, family, teammates and friends for the continuous support," said Rudd, a second team all-conference pick last season in Champions Indoor Football.
"I appreciate the organization for allowing me to bring my talents back to my hometown. I'm thankful God kept me healthy for the most part, and I trust His timing through my journey towards my next opportunity."
Hilliard led the IFL with 2,739 passing yards, and ranked second in TD passes (57) and QB rating (187.0) while hitting 205 of 330 passes, and throwing only 3 interceptions.
The Florida native also topped QC in rushing with 462 yards and 18 TDs on 107 carries.
"I just want to say how thankful I am for the opportunity to showcase my talents and abilities again," said Hilliard, who led the 'Wheelers to a CIF playoff berth last season as a rookie.
"I was blessed to have a group of teammates bringing the best out of me each day, and an organization and coaching staff believing in me. I'm hoping this is just another stepping stone to moving up to the next level."
McDaniel, a Chicago native, ranked second in the league in tackles (101), with 4.5 of those stops for loss. He also intercepted a pass and blocked a kick.
"It's an honor," said McDaniel, who played for Moline coach Mike Morrissey at one of his high school coaching stops.
"Without my teammates pushing me, none of this would be possible. I'm forever grateful for the group of people in the QC area who believed in us. I'm forever thankful for the opportunity to have fun doing what I love to do."