One down, three big obstacles to go.
Desperately needing a victory to stay in the Indoor Football League playoff race, the Quad-City Steamwheelers delivered a 48-29 decision Friday night over the Cedar Rapids River Kings.
With Wheelers greats Jack Walker Jr. and Damon Williams in the Kids' Night crowd at the TaxSlayer Center, Q-C snapped a three-game losing streak and possibly lifted the hex hounding the local club since a 22-point win at Cedar Rapids on March 15.
The Wheelers (4-7) had dropped six of seven between meeting their nearest IFL rival, contending for victories into the final minute each time, including four defeats by a touchdown or less.
Now with three games left, the Wheelers edged back within 1.5 games of the last two playoff spots, currently shared by Tucson (5-5) and Nebraska (5-5).
Q-C can gain more ground tonight when Nebraska visits reigning nine-time finalist Sioux Falls (8-2), and Tucson is at Bismarck (2-7).
Sandwiched around the June 7 home finale with Bismarck, the Wheelers face road trips to both Nebraska (next Friday) and Tucson (June 15 regular-season finale) in their final three games.
Besides welcoming Q-C next weekend, Nebraska's finishing kick includes trips to basement-dweller San Diego (1-9) and defending champ Iowa (9-1). Tucson also faces unbeaten top-seed Arizona (9-0) twice before hosting the Wheelers.
Despite building a lead as large as 21 points in the first half, the Wheelers again managed to make things exciting.
Cedar Rapids (1-10) battled back from a 27-9 halftime deficit to get within four points midway through the third quarter, recovering a Q-C fumble to score the first two touchdowns after intermission.
The Wheelers followed by suffering a turnover on downs in Cedar Rapids territory, but the defense covered up that hiccup with the first interception of the season by IFL tackles leader Danzel McDaniel.
Five plays later, after a pair of clutch catches by IFL scoring leader Quinton Pedroza, Zavier Steward walked in from 6 yards out to put Q-C ahead 34-23.
Cedar Rapids then posted its fourth empty possession of the game, thanks to the second clutch pass breakup of the night by Malik Duncan, and the Wheelers scored again on the second TD catch of the night by Carlos Wiggins.
Davenport Central grad Keyvan Rudd provided the premature exclamation point, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first half, one each rushing and receiving.
Rudd celebrated the last score with a backflip off the wall after flying into the stands to snare the short TD pass from quarterback E.J. Hilliard.
The IFL's passing leader, Hilliard finished 15-for-23 passing for 199 yards and three TDs. He also accounted for one of three rushing TDs by Q-C.
Augustana grad Jacob Stytz added two field goals in the first half to help stake Q-C's 18-point halftime pad.
Q-C's other defensive stops came in the first half against the IFL's second-worst offensive statistically.
Pass breakups by McDaniel and Duncan, and a shared sack by La'Kel Bass and Howard Stephens highlighted the effort. The only River Kings TD came on a kickoff return by Nathaniel Chavious.