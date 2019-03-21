Dillon Turner knows exactly what the Quad-City Steamwheelers are facing tonight in South Dakota.
"We're walking into a great atmosphere," the backup quarterback said about returning to his college and rookie home for an Indoor Football League showdown with the unbeaten Sioux Falls Storm.
"They're a great organization, reaching the last nine championship games and winning six. They're just great from the owners down to the equipment managers. They've got great players, great coaches and great fans.
"It's the home opener, so there will be a lot of people, and it will be loud and rowdy. I've had a lot of fans reach out to me, and they're excited for this game."
Ditto for Turner, who gets to visit friends such as his former roommates at nearby Dakota Wesleyan, and the Storm teammates and fans he bonded with during his pro debut last season.
"I'm excited to go back to my old stomping grounds," Turner said. "I love that area and the people there."
However, Turner decided to leave after last season, looking for a chance to both start and get closer to family.
"Lorenzo Brown has been there for awhile, and he's not going anywhere," Turner said about the Sioux Falls quarterbacking institution. "So I looked around, and this is closer to home, so I can get back easier (to Arkansas).
"My mom (Jamie Louck Turner) also is originally from Bettendorf and was a Pleasant Valley student before moving to Missouri, so I still have family here. In fact I stay with my great uncle (Behne's) family. It's great to get back with family. It's why I chose here over other options."
Turner also saw in the Wheelers the same attributes that make the Storm great.
"We have some great athletes, great coaches and a great owner here," Turner said. "The community is very supportive. When you go out, it's fun to meet people because everyone is talking Steamwheelers.
"We have good coverage from the newspapers, TV and radio. Just like Sioux Falls, all of that helps make for a winning environment."
Turner has pushed incumbent QB E.J. Hilliard to greater heights this year, but he's also making an impact beyond the practice field, playing on special teams and last week filling in during the second half at running back because of an injury.
"I've always been able to run the ball, but I'd never lined up as a running back before last weekend," said Turner, who rushed 8 times for 38 yards in a win at Cedar Rapids.
"I just want to help my team out any way possible. I played special teams last week, too, and I played special teams last year for the Storm. I just want to get out there and play and be physical."
While preferring to keep his backup QB healthy and on the sidelines, Q-C coach Cory Ross does love the mentality of the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder.
"Dillon's just a football player," Ross said. "He's not a pretty-boy quarterback. That's why guys love to play with him and for him."
Turner played both ways in high school, pairing quarterback with linebacker, and relished the chance to run over opposing linebackers.
A host of Division II schools recruited him to play tight end, but during a camp visit to the University of Sioux Falls, he expressed his wish to focus on the quarterback position. The coaches directed him to nearby Dakota Wesleyan, where he became an NAIA Player of the Year candidate and All-American.
"I'm a big outdoorsman, too," said Turner, who majored in wildlife management and worked two years for the South Dakota Gaming & Fishing Park. "So it was a great fit for me."
The latest stop also is working out well for the 22-year-old.
"I'm very comfortable with the (offensive) system," Turner said. "E.J.'s also a great guy and a really good football player, so it's been good to team up with him, and push each other to make each other better. E.J.'s getting most of the snaps now, but I'm ready when my time comes.
"Coming from a small school, I didn't get many if any (pro) looks, so this is my chance to get recognized by the bigger leagues, like the CFL, and now the AAF, and the FFL will be coming up soon. Whatever happens, I just want to get a tryout with one of those leagues and see where it goes."