The Quad-City Steamwheelers used a much-needed bye last week to address the ills plaguing the local Indoor Football League team during a three-game losing streak.
Not only did a banged-up bunch get healthier with the rest — and used the down time to add a couple of key components — the majority of the Wheelers also remained in town to work toward a better outcome Saturday when Tucson comes to town.
"That was great to see that kind of commitment," Q-C coach Cory Ross said after his team's weekly media luncheon Wednesday at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
"Guys knows this is a really good team. If we fix what's been hurting us, and start causing some turnovers like I know we can on defense, we can get on a roll."
The Wheelers' (2-4) roster changes included adding defensive back Antonio Marshall and receiver Dannon Cavil.
Marshall, who played Big Ten football at Indiana, signed with Q-C in the preseason but was unable to report for camp because of family issues.
Cavill, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, started his college career at Oklahoma before finishing at Texas-San Antonio.
"Both are great moves for us," Ross said. "Marshall's a great athlete. He's going to do some good things for us in the secondary. We had him signed in the preseason, he just couldn't make it for camp. But he called us back here last week and said he was ready if we still wanted him.
"(Cavil) has great size and runs great routes. He's still figuring out the system and probably won't play this weekend, but it'll be nice to see what he can do the rest of the season. He's a good grab for us. We've been working on him for awhile."
To make roster room, the Wheelers released rookie cornerback Everett Nicholas V and first-year running back Isiah Neely.
The Wheelers also activated receiver Darius Hicks off injured reserve and placed Davenport Central grad and running back Zach Minch on short-term IR with a toe injury.
Marshall replaces Nicholas in the secondary. Neely became expendable after an injury forced the signings of Minch, Juwan Lewis and Zavier Steward in the last month to fill the backfield.
Lewis also continues to draw closer to an on-field return after suffering a knee sprain in a win last month at Cedar Rapids.
"He thinks he can play this weekend, but I'd like to give him another week to make sure he's right for the rest of the season," Ross said prior to an evening practice.
"Who knows? There's a few more days left this week. But I'm not confident he'll be out there right now."
The Wheelers also are likely to be playing without a true backup quarterback to starter E.J. Hilliard this weekend.
Season-long backup Dillon Turner requested his release this week to take the starting job at Sioux City from Q-C's former circuit, Champions Indoor Football.
"No hard feelings," Ross said. "He came to me and said he had an opportunity to start, and I'm not going to stand in the way of that, a kid bettering himself by getting more film. He knows he's welcome back if something happens with E.J. or he wants to come back for any reason."
Ross said Turner's exit is nearly perfect timing, with his former starter at CIF Omaha, Anthony Iannotti, recovered from a preseason knee injury and ready to come off the IR soon.
"He won't be playing this weekend," Ross said, "so we'll probably go into the game without a backup quarterback. But he'll be ready to go next week."
In the interim, Ross is leaning against signing a local product as an emergency backup for this weekend.
"We could do that. But we have a couple of other backup plans, too," Ross said without elaborating.
The coach added the Wheelers remain in the market for another defensive lineman but have not heard about any possible return by All-CIF end Kewan Alfred, who was forced home to Texas last month to deal with family issues.