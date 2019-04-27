Zavier Steward could be part of the welcoming party today.
However, the Minneapolis-bred running back is glad to be on the visiting side when Steward's old club, the Bismarck Bucks (1-6), host his new team, the Quad City Steamwheelers (3-4).
With Steward two games into his tenure with the local Indoor Football League team, the Wheelers offense has taken off, scoring a season-high 72 points in a victory last weekend.
Not coincidentally, without last season's leading rusher, Bismarck ranks last in scoring and total offense this year and has been outscored 218-87 in the first half.
"Sitting at home, watching these games, you could see this team has a really good core," said Steward, a third-year pro sidelined without a deal and unable to start this season because of a groin injury suffered during preseason workouts in December.
"That's why I was excited to get the call to come here. The offense is extremely dynamic and explosive. We don't really turn the ball over, either. (Quarterback) E.J. (Hilliard)'s got one interception? That's not only unheard of in indoor football, but any football."
Now, the Wheelers are ready to unveil yet another gear in their high-powered attack — Steward pairing with a fully healthy Juwan Lewis to form a lethal 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Both were the leading rushers of their Champions Indoor Football teams last season when Q-C was in that circuit, and both decided like the Wheelers to move up to the IFL this season.
The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Lewis bowled his way to 188 yards and 4 touchdowns in the last 8 games last season for CIF champion Duke City. The 5-10, 210-pound Steward piled up 491 yards and 15 scores in a full season for Bismarck.
"I'm 'Sonic' and he's 'Boom,'" said Steward. "He's your classic, run-over-you, big back. I'm the guy who dances around and makes people miss. But I'm more than a scatback, though. I have power if I need it, too."
Just last weekend, Steward shape-shifted his way to 23 yards and a pair of early TDs to help jump start Q-C's play-action passing game.
Lewis came in later in the contest to break off a 34-yard run on his first carry since suffering a knee injury in his Q-C debut at Cedar Rapids.
That early March injury ended up opening the door to the arrival of Steward, who QC coach Cory Ross remembered terrorizing his team in a two-game split last season with Bismarck.
"They were banged up at running back," Steward said, with Q-C featuring five starters at the position so far this season.
"So when Coach Ross called, he just asked if I was healthy enough to play. Thankfully, I had my speed and explosiveness back, so I came here to try and get this team into the playoffs."
Lewis shares that team-first mindset, so the pair clicked immediately.
"When I first got here, there was none of that 'Who are you?' Nobody is worried about their carries or reps," Steward said.
"It's great having him in the backfield with me. This is the first time I've had a legit running back with me. We have a nice bond, too. We're pushing each other to get better, trying to climb that ladder together.
Agreed Lewis, "It was a mutual respect and love for one another from the start, and the fact we compliment each other's game, it's exciting because this is something the IFL hasn't seen yet, two running backs coming at you like we will. When other teams see what we can do together, it's going to be a shock to the system."
The two point to the classic USC championship pairing of Reggie Bush and LenDale White in the mid-2000s as their template.
"Thunder and Lightning. That's what we have going here," said Lewis. "Who do you stop? No way you can stop us both. No way you can stop this offense, with all of the weapons we have."
Added Steward, "Things are about to get real ugly for the other teams. It's going to be a fun run here into the playoffs. I hope everyone stays tuned."