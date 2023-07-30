Plenty of offense and a short day for Lansing's starter helped Joelvis Del Rosario change his fortunes on the mound.

A trio of Lugnuts pitchers held Quad Cities to one run on five hits, Lansing's offense put up seven runs on 13 hits and Del Rosario won for the first time in 10 decisions this summer when Lansing won the getaway matinee against the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-1 in Midwest League baseball Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park.

River Bandits starter Frank Mozzicato (0-2) ran into trouble in the top of the third inning after retiring six of the first seven Lansing batters. CJ Rodriguez led off with a walk, a one-out double by Junior Perez put runners on second and third, and Joshwan Wright delivered a two-run single up the middle.

Del Rosario (1-9) entered with two outs in the third inning after Quad Cities cut the deficit to 2-1 against left-handed starter Brady Basso. One-out singles by Javier Vaz and Cayden Wallace put runners on first and second, and both moved up on a wild pitch. Vaz scored when Gavin Cross grounded out to second, but Del Rosario came in and struck out Juan Carlos Negret to end the inning.

Del Rosario then blanked Quad Cities on one hit and one walk over the next four innings.

Trailing 3-1, QC threatened in the fourth when Carter Jensen led off with a double and Kale Emshoff walked. But the Bandits tried to advance both runners on Shervyen Newton's flyout to center field, and Emshoff was thrown out at second base. Paxton Wallace ended the inning with a groundout.

Lansing answered with its final four runs in the top of the fifth, getting a two-run home run from Danny Bautista Jr., an RBI double by Euribiel Angeles and a run-scoring groundout by Rodriguez.

Quad Cities has an off-day today, then begins a six-game series with a 6:35 p.m. game Tuesday at Peoria.