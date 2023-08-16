Quad Cities River Bandits starting pitcher Rylan Kaufman held the Beloit Sky Carp to three hits in four scoreless innings \Wednesday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.

When he hit his pitch limit and took a seat, QC’s guests decided it was time to kick the offense in gear after a fifth straight scoreless frame.

In the sixth, Beloit erupted for six straight hits off reliever Ryan Ramsey and turned those, plus a walk, into five runs to take control for a 5-0 Class A Midwest League victory.

QC, which was handed its 12th shutout loss of the season, dropped to 47-63 for the season and 15-29 in the second half of the campaign.

Three Beloit pitchers combined to three-hit the Bandits, who were retired in order in six innings. QC also hit into two double plays as pitchers Josh White, Kyle Crigger and Caleb Wurster faced just five batters over the minimum.

Crigger and Wurster retired 12 straight at one point between the fifth and ninth innings before QC drew two two-out walks in the bottom of the ninth.

It was Beloit’s seventh shutout victory of the season. The Sky Carp lead this week’s series 2-0 after Tuesday’s 10-4 victory.

Jean Ramirez, Kale Emshoff and Herard Gonzalez had QC’s three singles. Juan Carlos Negret drew two walks, with Shervyen Newton and Dustin Dickerson each drawing free passes.

QC’s Justin Johnson had his nine-game on-base streak halted by an 0-for-4 effort.

That fateful fifth inning started out well for Ramsey, who enticed a ground-ball out to open the frame. A six-pitch walk then turned on the merry go round as the Sky Carp (49-60, 22-22 in the Western Division race) sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning. Joshua Zamora’s two-run single proved to be the key hit in the frame.

Javier Sanoja was 4-for-5, accounting for almost two-thirds of Beloit’s 11 hits.

QC pitchers Brandon Johnson (2 1/3 innings, one hit, three strikeouts) and Marlin Willis (one inning, no hits, two strikeouts) held Beloit off the board after coming in to finish the game.

The six-game series is scheduled to continue on Thursday at MWP with a first pitch at 6:30 p.m.