Nothing has come easy for the Quad Cities River Bandits this season, and Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park was no different.

QC blew a two-run lead in the top of the ninth inning but showed enough fortitude to bounce back for a 7-5 Class A Midwest League victory in 10 innings in front of a crowd of 2,302 fans.

The River Bandits (53-69) won it in dramatic fashion.

Dustin Dickerson opened the inning on second base via the international tiebreaker rule. He moved to third on a flyout by River Town — who earlier extended his on-base streak to 11 games — off reliever Gustavo Rodriguez (loss, 8-3).

That play became moot when Juan Carlos Negret ripped his 19th homer of the season to drive in his 66th and 67th runs of the season.

QC is now 4-9 in extra-inning games after logging its seventh walk-off victory of the season.

Ben Wereski, who struck out two in the top of the 10th and didn’t allow the placed runner to advance, picked up the pitching victory to move his record to 3-2.

Rallies were the name of the game in the opener of this week’s six-game set between Western Division rivals.

QC’s four-run sixth inning gave the hosts a 4-3 lead, and they added to that with what appeared to be an in insurance run in the eighth.

However, Peoria (64-57) answered with two runs in the ninth to tie it and force extras.

A two-out rally in the sixth inning got the hosts back in the contest after falling behind 3-0 as Peoria scored twice in the top of the sixth.

Jean Ramirez opened the frame with an infield single and moved up 90 feet on an errant pickoff throw. With two outs, both Negret and Carter Jensen drew walks to load the bases.

Kale Emshoff then ripped a bases-clearing double to tie the score.

Justin Johnson followed with his RBI double that gave QC the lead.

The rally ended there, though, when Eric Kennedy singled to right and right fielder Chris Rotondo nailed Johnson at the plate trying to score from second.

QC added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. River Town was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and advanced to second on a wild pitch before stealing third, his 20th theft of the season. After Jensen walked and stole second, Emshoff followed with another walk off Peoria reliever Andrew Marrero. Johnson then got just enough on a fly ball to center to turn it into a sacrifice fly that scored Town with an insurance run.

QC pitcher Wander Arias had the game in his glove in the ninth but couldn’t get the job done.

Peoria rallied with four singles in the top of the ninth to score twice before Arias enticed an inning-ending double play.

R.J. Yeager and Nathan Church opened the frame with singles and scored on singles by Ramon Mendoza and Osvaldo Tovalin.

When the series resumes Wednesday evening, Davenport native Ian Bedell (4-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the hill for the Chiefs against his hometown team.