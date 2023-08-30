Peoria scored singles runs in the first, second and fourth innings en route to a 3-2 Class A Midwest League victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Thomas Francisco went 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning for the Chiefs, who leveled this week's six-game series between the Western Division rivals at one game apiece in front of 1,980 fans in a snappy 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Davenport native Ian Bedell, the St. Louis Cardinals' No. 16-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, continued his strong season on the mound for the Chiefs. The 6-foot-2 right-hander fired four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Bedell surrendered just two hits and walked one.

The Bandits, who fell to 53-70, got both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run single by Dustin Dickerson. Justin Johnson and Herard Gonzalez.

Peoria leadoff man R.J. Yeager went 2-for-5, including an RBI single in the top of the second inning.

Shane Panzini went the first four innings on the mound for the River Bandits and was charged with the loss. Panzini was charged with three runs. Relievers Parker Harm and Chase Wallace each tossed two scoreless innings.

The final home series of the season for the River Bandits continues through Sunday, including Game 3 of the series against the Chiefs at 6:30 tonight.