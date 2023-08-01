PEORIA — The Quad-Cities River Bandits showed some fight late in Tuesday’s series opener with the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park.

However, a ninth-inning rally gave the Bandits hope but eventually came up short as QC dropped a 3-2 High Class A Midwest League decision to the hosting Chiefs.

Down 3-0 and with only three hits entering the ninth, the heart of the River Bandits offense finally got something going against Peoria closer G.J. Rodriguez.

Walks to the Nos. 2 and 3 batters — River Town and Cayden Wallace — started the uprising. Juan Carlos Negret (2-for-4) then lofted a soft liner to right that scored Town and left runners at the corners.

Carter Jensen (1-for-3) lofted a sacrifice fly to right field that was deep enough to score Wallace from third and make it a 3-2 game.

After Kale Emshoff went down on strikes, Shervyen Newton doubled to left that left runners on second and third and forced a pitching change.

Herard Gonzalez then drew a walk off Andrew Marrero (save, 9) to load the bases.

With the game resting on the No. 9 hitter, Paxton Wallace struck out swinging on three pitches as the Bandits dropped to 12-19 in the second half, 44-53 overall.

Leadoff batter Javier Vaz had QC’s other single as the Bandits were out-hit 6-5 by Peoria (16-15 second half, 49-48 overall), which scored twice in the fourth.

QC starting pitcher Mason Barnett (4-6) gave up just two earned runs on five hits in his seven innings of work. He walked three and fanned five.

Anthony Simonelli was touched for the other run, also earned, as a leadoff walk burned him with what proved to be a big insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

The six-game series continues on Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. start.