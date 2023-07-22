BELOIT, Wis. — Quad Cities scored multiple runs in three different innings Saturday night and defeated Beloit 7-2 in Midwest League Baseball.

The River Bandits scored two runs each in the second, fourth and ninth innings in a game in which they never trailed. Winning pitcher Luinder Avila (4-4) limited the Sky Carp to two hits over six shutout innings.

Juan Carlos Negret led the 10-hit offensive attack with three singles, and Javier Vaz capped the victory with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. First baseman Kale Emshoff also drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Shervyen Newton's single to right field knocked in Gavin Cross with Quad Cities' first run in the second inning. Negret then scored when Emshoff grounded out.

Newton drove in another run in the fourth, with his single to center bringing in Negret. Carter Jensen advanced to third on the hit and scored on Emshoff's sacrifice fly.

River Town made it 5-0 for the Bandits in the fifth when he scored on a wild pitch.

The six-game series concludes today with a 1:05 p.m. start.