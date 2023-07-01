One of the biggest draws in this past college basketball season could end up being a huge draw on the golf course next week during the John Deere Classic.

University of Iowa women’s basketball standout Caitlin Clark will be a major attraction at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday.

Clark has been invited to not only play in the pro-am with fellow Iowa native Zach Johnson, the JDC’s 2012 champ and current Ryder Cup captain, but also help conduct the annual Youth Clinic.

"I get four hours to basically get a lesson from Zach Johnson; are you kidding?" said an excited Clark on a recent Zoom interview. "I'm going to be asking him everything."

She will play in the early wave of the pro-am on Wednesday morning – taking the tee with Johnson on No. 10 late in the morning for her final nine holes. She will then help Wesley Bryan conduct the clinic at the Deere Run practice facility at 3 p.m. Word is there will be a portable basketball hoop set up on the range that will be part of the clinic.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman, noting the tournament is also hosting its Big Dig gathering for Tour players and their families that evening as well.

The Youth Day activities are sponsored by First Tee Quad Cities and will feature plenty of giveaways. The first 500 kids aged 15 and younger at the Fan Zone, beginning at 10 a.m., will receive goodie bags that include trinkets, collectibles and food coupons from local businesses.

Clark is coming into a big opportunity on the golf course after a huge week on the awards circuit. The senior-to-be was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year last Monday. The Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year also was named the Big Ten Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

JDC officials were still trying to finalize Wednesday’s itinerary that is expected to also include Hawkeye head coach Lisa Bluder, who is no stranger to the area having coached at St. Ambrose University. Clark’s teammates are also expected to be at Deere Run and available for autographs as well.