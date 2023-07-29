When Devin Allbaugh saw Max Murphy ease up before the finish line at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday morning, Allbaugh could not resist.

“I was about to let him have it, but he kept coming back and I thought, ‘I got to go for it,’” Allbaugh said.

The 33-year-old from Bettendorf passed Murphy in the closing meters to repeat as the Gregg Newell Award winner, which is presented to the fastest male Quad-Citian.

Allbaugh’s wife, Kelsey, claimed the Eloise Caldwell Award (top female finisher from the Q-C) for the third consecutive summer.

It gives the Allbaughs five Bix 7 cornet trophies.

"Our kids like to play with them," Devin Allbaugh said. "They actually work, too."

Devin, 33, finished the seven-mile run through the streets of downtown Davenport in 34 minutes, 55 seconds — 20 seconds quicker than the time he ran a year ago.

"The racing conditions were definitely harder than last year, but the competition was a lot deeper this year," said Devin, who was among the top 20 finishers overall. "I think that pulls you along."

Devin noticed Murphy, also from Bettendorf and in the midst of his college career at the University of Iowa, laboring around the five-mile mark.

"He was throwing up and started coming back to me," Devin said.

Devin pounced and made the late pass to get Murphy by a second.

"It is important," Devin said. "Even to Max, it is fun and it is competitive. He wanted it, too, something you’re really shooting for locally and it feels really good to come out on top."

Devin is preparing for a marathon in late October in Indianapolis, with hopes of running an Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2 hours, 18 minutes.

"I’m taking it a little easier right now (with my training), so I can peak more then," Devin said.

Kelsey, 32, suffered a pinched sciatic nerve last year. She navigated her way through the race in 45:06, about a half-minute slower than a year ago.

"It has been kind of a doozy coming back," said Kelsey, who is the first to win three consecutive Caldwell Awards since Jen Barker (Paul) in 2013-15.

With the help of her physical therapist, Kelsey has eased herself back into running this spring and summer. The Bix 7 was her longest race since the injury.

"I’m in a much better place now," Kelsey said. "The nerve pain is something I can manage, and it is not an everyday thing anymore which is nice."

Kelsey, who plans to run a half-marathon in Indianapolis this fall, said she was pleased with her performance given the injury and muggy conditions.

"I haven’t been feeling the best," she said, "but I’m happy with today. It is a good place to start for our summer."

It was the second straight year Devin and Kelsey have posed for photographs with the cornet trophies at the awards ceremony afterward.

"It is really fun to be able to be down here with Devin," Kelsey said. "We always make a lot of time for each other in running and try and support each other, especially with our kids.

"It makes it a lot of fun when we see each other do well. That’s the best part."

PHOTOS: Scenes from the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7