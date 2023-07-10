For years — decades, really — people associated with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Cornbelt Running Club knew that Karl Ungurean did a lot of things behind the scenes to make the event and the organization work.

Over the course of the past seven months or so, they’ve begun to realize that Ungurean did even more than they ever suspected.

Since the affable Austrian immigrant passed away at the age of 88 in December, Bix officials have learned that things they simply took for granted for many years were being handled quietly, smoothly and very, very efficiently by their good friend Karl.

For example, Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring said she wasn’t even aware of all that Ungurean did to certify the results of the elite runners as part of his role as the race’s official referee.

Bix officials have found a perfect solution to filling that gap, however. They have placed those duties in the hands of Ungurean’s daughter, Kristen.

“She always helped him but she really wasn’t aware of everything he did. Now she is,’’ Cornbelt Running Club president Paul Schmidt said. “So now she has picked up the pieces. Fortunately, they found an old folder with some results and things that he did for the elite runners so they’re able to recreate a lot of things from that.’’

Ever since 1980, when it was discovered that Rosie Ruiz cheated to win the Boston Marathon, Ungurean had employed observers at various points around the Bix 7 course to watch and make sure that the elite runners were completing the full 7-mile course.

There are volunteers stationed at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround, at the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard, on the bridge at the base of the Brady Street Hill and at the finish line.

“The runners have electronic tags and they’re registered that way but we’re doing visual verification,’’ Kristen Ungurean said. “That is what (Karl) has done with people along the route who take videos, write down all the numbers to make sure we see everybody and they make all the checkpoints.’’

It’s something Kristen assisted her father with for many years. When she asked Bix officials who was handling it now, they admitted they didn’t even know Karl did such a thing. They persuaded Kristen to take on the job for the 49th running of the race on July 29.

“It just doesn’t seem like you can stop doing something that was such a big part of his life …’’ she said. “It’s kind of a way of keeping part of him alive.’’

Schmidt said he has no doubt that Kristen, an occupational therapist who lives in Coal Valley, will be just as thorough as her father was in everything he handled.

“She’s smart, just like her dad, and she’s a go-getter and she’s got the old contacts so there’s continuity there,’’ Schmidt said.

Kay Ungurean, Karl’s widow, still will be involved with the race, too. For many years, she dealt with problems that anyone was having during the pre-race distribution of bib numbers and she still will help handle the verification of results and prize money.

Ungurean isn’t the only void that has been left in what has been an especially difficult year in the Bix 7 family.

Several of the race’s earliest pioneers and most valued volunteers have passed away in the year since runners last trekked up Brady Street Hill.

John Hobbs, the proprietor of Roto-Rooter, the Bix’s first sponsor, and a major supporter of the race for 40 years, died on Nov. 20.

Ungurean, who was one of the Bix 7’s earliest race directors and an indispensable behind-the-scenes contributor for 48 years, succumbed to cancer on Dec. 10.

Bill Wundram, a Quad-City Times columnist for more than 70 years and arguably the Bix 7’s most vociferous cheerleader, passed away at the age of 98 on Feb. 17.

Little more than a week later, on Feb. 25, women’s racing pioneer and long-time committee chair Eloise Caldwell died on her 90th birthday.

Mabel Velge, known as “the Grande Dame’’ of the Cornbelt Running Club, passed on June 16.

And Steve Batterson, a Quad-City Times sportswriter who assisted in reporting on the race for 38 years, usually handling coverage of the women’s elite race, followed on June 27.

Juehring said she will miss the good-natured Hobbs, who always seemed to be carrying a backpack, and who was a fixture as a Bix committee chairman along with his widow, Davia Gallup-Hobbs.

“He was such a kind and caring man,’’ Juehring said.

Caldwell was one of only three female entries in the first Bix 7 in 1975 and became one of the top women runners in Iowa in her age group in the 1970s and 1980s. The top local female finisher in the Bix 7 each year is presented the Eloise Caldwell Trophy.

She and her late husband, Phil, also oversaw the race’s t-shirt distribution for more than four decades. It started out as a fairly modest job and ballooned into one of the race’s most important positions. As Eloise and Phil grew older, they passed the job down to their daughter and eventually their grandchildren while still staying involved as much as they could.

“Eloise and Phil were some of the glue for the Bix,’’ Schmidt said.

Wundram and Batterson, who will be laid to rest Tuesday in Washington, Iowa, were not Bix volunteers but, as Times employees, they were instrumental in helping the race blossom and flourish.

The 96-year-old Velge was not as well known to the general public but was very familiar to those in the Quad-Cities running community.

She didn’t even take up running until the age of 55, but she won numerous age-group awards in races through the years and served on Cornbelt’s board from 1985 through 1992.

“Everybody knew Mabel,’’ Schmidt said. “When you get into your late 90s, everybody knows you. And it showed. At her services, there were a lot of people there and they spoke very highly of her … The stories were all fun and people applauded. I don’t think I’ve ever heard applause at a funeral before so that kind of speaks volumes.’’

All of them will be in the thoughts of the Bix committee and many of the entrants when runners toe the starting line on the morning of July 29. Kristen Ungurean admitted the emotions will be close to the surface that day.

“It’s been pretty much emotional the whole time,’’ she said. “It’ll be hard.’’