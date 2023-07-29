Biya Simbassa had never run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 before, but the Ethiopia native and former University of Oklahoma runner did his homework.

He went over the hilly 7-mile course on Friday, talked to his coach, formulated a game plan, then went out and executed it almost perfectly. When former Brigham Young star Clayton Young made a run at him on the final downhill, Simbassa never flinched.

He quickly resumed control and easily won the 49th annual race through the streets of Davenport, claiming the U.S. championship for 7 miles and the first prize of $12,500.

His winning time of 32 minutes, 34 seconds only ties for the 49th-best in QCTimes Bix 7 history but it is the fifth-best ever run by an American.

Considering the steamy conditions, Simbassa was proud.

"I ran smart the first half and just stayed with the leaders, then I used my strength on the second half," he said.

The 30-year-old Flagstaff, Ariz., resident, who won U.S. Track & Field national championships in the 10-mile and half-marathon in 2021, said this ranks among the top achievements of his career.

"This is the toughest course I’ve done," he said, indicating that he likes the endless hills.

"I do," he said. "I mean, now I do. It’s a course that’s all about strength and I train for this."

Simbassa was part of a pack of about 10 runners who followed Frank Lara through most of the first half of the race.

Lara, who was second in the QCTimes Bix 7 in 2021, said he decided to go out fast in the first mile and see what happened after that. He ended up leading all the way to the McClellan Boulevard turnaround before Simbassa and others slipped ahead of him.

Simbassa led most of the rest of the way and gradually began to open a wider lead over Young, Reid Buchanan, and three-time champion Leonard Korir.

Only Young was even within striking distance during the last couple of miles and he finally made a somewhat inadvertent move on the final trek down Brady Street Hill.

"Obviously, I had been pulling from Biya since mile 4 and I couldn’t catch him, couldn’t catch him, couldn’t catch him," Young said. "Then we hit the downhill and I didn’t really make a move but I couldn’t help myself. It was just momentum. I caught him but I just knew that once I hit the flat I couldn’t keep going."

Simbassa wasn’t shocked to briefly lose the lead.

"You know somebody is going to come and my plan when they came at me was to stay patient and stay behind them and see how hard they can push," he said.

Young was only ahead for a few seconds before Simbassa surged back in front. Young finished second with Buchanan third and Korir fourth. It marks the sixth time the Kenya native has placed in the top four.

Lara came in eighth after leading for more than half the race.

The victory launched Simbassa from seventh place to third in the USATF road racing points standings. Korir retained his lead in the standings, while Young moved into a tie for fifth and Buchanan cracked the top 10 at No. 8.

Young said he was just happy to notch another good finish after winning the USATF 8k championship at the Crazy 8s race in Kingsport, Tenn., just two weeks ago. He said this was completely different, though, since Crazy 8s is a shorter distance, is completely flat and is run in the cool of the evening.

"That’s all flat and Bix 7 is all hills," he said. "I handled the hills pretty well except that last one."