Moments after crossing the finish line at the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Nathan Windt searched for his running partner.

He quickly found Kelli Grubbs just yards ahead of them, and the pair celebrated their accomplishment.

Windt and Grubbs were the first runners across the finish line Saturday, both winning the Russell Beat the Elite challenge and earning $2,500 in the process.

"When you do something like this, we'll always have that connection. I just told her, 'You killed it,'" Windt said. "I think all runners, we're capable of doing way more than we think we are. What a great community, we all encourage each other, I think this is just the best sport out there."

It's the second year the challenge has involved two competitors, and with the second year another success, this format will likely continue into the future.

"I love the two-person event," Bix race director Michelle Juehring said. "If I'm going to do it, I would not want to be the rabbit. ... Now you can work together with the two runners, which is nice."

Grubbs had a 3.25-mile head start along the 7-mile race course, while Windt started 3.15 miles ahead of the elite runners. Being out by themselves was something of a weird feeling.

"For about the first 50 feet, it feels great, and then it kicks in, 'They're chasing me, and they're really fast,'" Windt said. "On a normal race day, they run twice as fast as I do so the adrenaline was really kicking in."

Once Windt caught up to Grubbs on Kirkwood Boulevard, the pair ran together for most of the race, each pacing the other and enjoying encouragement from the crowd.

"It did not feel very lonely because the crowd was amazing. The number of times I heard my name was awesome," Grubbs said. "I think we both had our own internal pace we knew we wanted to run and fortunately, those were very similar. It was nice just knowing there was somebody else too."

Though they ran in tandem for most of the race, Grubbs put on a final kick coming down 3rd Street, finishing in 28 minutes, 35 seconds, followed by Windt at 28:51.

They were able to catch their breaths before Biya Simbassa won the men’s elite race in a time of 32:34.

After training in 90-plus degree heat for the past week, the race-time temperature of 71 degrees was a welcome reprieve, more than enough to overcome the 93 percent humidity.

The pair's mile pace of about 7:40 was well ahead of their pace from last year, when Grubbs ran an 11:05 mile pace, and Windt ran a pace of 8:15 per mile.

"It helped a lot. When you're pushing hard, you're not dying from the heat and the sun, it was a big help for sure," said Grubbs, who ended her day by completing the final stretch of RAGBRAI. "You feel so much better than you do when you're running really hot."

Though Grubbs and Windt were flying around the course, they weren't really sure of their chances until they made the final turn onto 3rd Street. Then, it was all about making sure they didn't mess it up.

"Once I got to that strip, I was like, 'I'm going to make it, just one foot in front of the other,'" Windt said. "As long as I don't collapse, I'm going to make it."

Windt said he plans to use the $2,500 to make some home repairs and also plans to donate a portion to some local musical groups.

Grubbs will donate the $2,500 to The Navigators, a Christian ministry group her son Jared has been involved with for the past six years. Jared is currently in Poland helping refugees from the Russia-Ukraine war.

"It's really a sweet thing," Grubbs said, "to feel like I was running for a real purpose."