The Quad City Steamwheelers are in playoff mode.

The Indoor Football League Playoffs begin later this month, and the Steamwheelers have yet to officially clinch a spot. Quad City has two regular season games remaining — one against the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday and another versus the Tulsa Oilers (1-13) next week.

“You come into the season wanting to be champions,” Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard said. “You learn what it takes to become a champion and get back to Henderson, Nevada, and play on August 5 in that championship game.

“With two games left that we have to win, we’re in playoff mode — playoff-activated mode from here on out. We know we gotta take each day the way it comes."

The Steamwheelers will meet the Blizzard at Vibrant Arena on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The game will go a long way in shaping the IFL postseason.

Eight teams make the IFL playoffs — four from the Eastern Conference and four from the Western Conference. Quad City is currently in third in the Eastern Conference standings, but Green Bay (7-6) and the Sioux Falls Storm (7-6) are close behind.

The Blizzard, Steamwheelers and Storm are competing for three available playoff spots. Should the teams finish the season with identical records, win-loss percentage, conference winning percentage and head-to-head results will be used to break the tie.

Quad City and Green Bay split the two games they’ve played so far this season. So, the winner of their matchup Saturday would hold the pivotal head-to-head tiebreaker as the postseason field takes shape.

“Everyone looks at the big goal, and that’s getting that big championship trophy in Vegas,” Quad City head coach Cory Ross said. “With each passing week, the more seeable that becomes. We’ve got a game here, if we win, we solidify our spot in the playoffs. Now, you already start thinking about that. We as coaches have to do a great job of saying, ‘Hey, you don’t get that without this.’”

Ross said the beauty of the IFL and its postseason is parity. In 2022, the Steamwheelers qualified with a 9-7 record and were the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference side of the playoff bracket. The Steamwheelers made it into the IFL Championship Game and finished last season as runners-up, falling to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, 47-45.

This year, Quad City is hoping to make a similar playoff run. Steamwheelers general manager Destiny Brown said it’s important for her team to make the postseason because it will help players develop. Playing postseason games gives teams like the Steamwheelers the opportunity to practice well into August.

“Because of what level this is and the stakes, I mean, these guys are playing to get to the next spot,” Brown said. “We are a transition league. That’s what we hope to be at least ... It’s supposed to be transitional, so every week matters more than the last. Every game counts.

“Indoor football is so fast-paced. It’s high-flying, action-packed. So, everybody has a chance to make a play, make a name for themselves and create that film that’s going to get them where they want to go. I think that there’s just so much opportunity within this game.”

Quad City has dubbed its matchup with Green Bay “Fan Appreciation Night.” The contest is the last the Steamwheelers will play at home during the regular season.

“We play very, very well at home,” Ross said. “With this potentially being our last (home game of 2023), we gotta show some love and appreciation for our fans that have been coming out and supporting us all season long and giving us the energy we need. It’s definitely a special one because you never know when you’re going to be back into this arena. So, we want to enjoy this Saturday.”