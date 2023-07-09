Big moves up the leaderboard defined the final round of the 2023 John Deere Classic. Tournament champion Sepp Straka started the day tied for 14th and catapulted to first place with a round of 9 under par.

Straka was one of nine players to shoot 5-under or better Sunday. The Austrian turned Georgia Bulldog had a shot at a 59, but a double-bogey 6 on the 18th hole cost him a chance to tie the JDC record for lowest single-round total.

2022 JDC champion J.T. Poston said TPC Deere Run’s condition gave every player a chance to post low scores during tournament week. He added that Straka was the player that executed the best on Sunday.

“Because the scores are so low, you have to be firing on all cylinders,” Poston said. “There’s not a ton of trouble. There’s enough rough to make for some awkward shots, so you have to drive it well. I think the guys that drive it well get a lot of short clubs in their hands. Everybody out here is so good from 150 and in. You’re going to make a lot of birdies if you have those short clubs in your hands. The way the greens are rolling, they’re the perfect speed to make a lot of putts.”

Ludvig Aberg, who earned his Tour card via PGA Tour University, posted the second-best round of the day. The 23-year-old shot an 8-under-par 63 to finish the four-round tournament at 18-under. Aberg tied with former Purdue Boilermaker Adam Schenk.

“I feel like anytime that you finish a tournament on a good note, it feels a lot better,” Aberg said. “Lunch is going to taste a lot better. Obviously, I felt like I’ve been playing pretty well the last couple weeks, but I haven’t really gotten four rounds together. Luckily, I was able to finish well today and it ended up being a good tournament.”

If Aberg and Straka hadn’t made their runs Sunday, Seamus Power may have been the talk of the tournament. The Irishman carded a 7-under-par 64 to finish the JDC tied for 13th at 15-under.

During the first nine holes of his round, it appeared Power may be the golfer to shoot 59 on Sunday. The 36-year-old from Waterford, Ireland, shot a 6-under-par 29 on the front side.

“It was great,” Power said. “Obviously, I got off to a great start. Then, it just didn’t quite happen from that point on, which was disappointing. It was an unbelievable start. I’d never shot 28 and I had a putt for 28 on nine that lipped out, so that was kinda disappointing. It was a great day.”

After his putt on nine lipped out, Power couldn’t seem to get his mojo back. He shot 1-under par on the back nine, recording birdies at 14 and 17 and a bogey at 15.

Despite his low score, Power was nearly beaten by his playing partner. Idahoan Troy Merrit shot 6-under to earn a share of 17th place at 14-under.

“You try to keep going as you can,” Power said. “It’s a little disappointing, but it’s such a perfect day, so you know there’s gonna be good scores out there. Every birdie was going to count.”

Among the others to shoot 6-under were University of Illinois product Nick Hardy, Australian Aaron Baddeley and 29-year-old Grayson Murray. Hardy tied for 21st on the tournament at 13-under.

Another large crop of players also shot 5-under. Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger and Cameron Champ. Yu and Jaeger both placed inside the top 10. Champ finished tied for 51st.

Murray said he felt like he could’ve reasonably carded a lower score than he did. A bogey at the 14th hole derailed what might have become a 7-under-par round.

“I think (the back nine) played pretty similar to the way it did every other day,” Murray said. “I just had that one bad break on 14 or I would’ve been 4-under on that side. So, I think you just gotta look at the positives and build from it.”

Murray said his goal for Sunday was to shoot 10-under. He and his caddie figured that number would vault him into contention.

Poston, who started the day at 13-under, had a similar benchmark in mind before he started his round. “The Postman” thought he’d need to get to 20-under or lower to win the tournament.

Though Straka ultimately finished the tournament at 21-under, his total did sink as low as 23-under. Poston admitted that Straka’s total took the wind out of his sails.

“I felt like if I could get it in the 20s, I had a chance,” Poston said. “So, that was kinda the goal. When I saw that Sepp was at 23 or something like that with a few to go, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can get there.’ Hats off to him, he played a great round.”

Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley, who played in the final pairing of the day together, were the two golfers trying to chase Straka down. While many in the field were rolling, Todd and Smalley seemed to be in neutral.

Todd hit 12 greens in regulation and shot 3-under. The 37-year-old missed eight of his 12 birdie putts.

“If you told me when I teed it up that I shot 3-under, I would have thought I had a pretty good chance to win,” Todd said. “So, obviously Sepp went out there and played an unbelievable round. Hats off to him, really happy for him. He is a friend of mine.”

Smalley carded a 4-under-par 67 to tie for second with Todd at 19-under. Smalley went 5-of-18 on his birdie putts. The former Duke Blue Devil, however, wasn’t disappointed with his performance at Deere Run.

“It was my first Sunday in the last group,” Smalley said. “I birdied two of the first three holes, so I couldn’t really imagine getting off to a much better start that would kind of settle me down a bit ... I played the front really well, had a couple good opportunities that I didn’t capitalize on. Felt like I played the back relatively well, again.

“I mean, I felt like I had a lot of really good chances, and today, a few of them didn’t drop.”