Ludvig Aberg made the most of his appearance in the 2023 John Deere Classic. In his fourth tournament start since he turned pro in June, Aberg shot 18 under par in four rounds to finish tied for fourth.

Aberg’s biggest move came Sunday, when he carded an 8-under-par 63 to move up more than 15 spots on the leaderboard.

“I learned I really enjoy it,” Aberg said of competing on Tour. “I had a lot of fun, and I think that’s the biggest thing that I’m going to take away, just that I had a lot of fun being close to the lead late on a Sunday.”

Aberg finished three strokes behind tournament champion Sepp Straka, who carded a 9-under-par 62 on Sunday to rise from a tie for 14th place to first. Had it not been for Straka, Aberg would’ve had the best round of any player to tee it up Sunday at TPC Deere Run.

“It’s really cool,” Aberg said. “I mean, I kind of figured that they’re going to make a few birdies coming in, and it was going to be pretty hard to get to that number that is going to be the winning score, but I played well. It’s really fun to see my name up top there.”

Aberg’s first PGA Tour event as a pro was the RBC Canadian Open. He wrapped up the event tied for 25th. The Texas Tech alumnus followed his performance at the Canadian Open with ties for 24th and 40th at the Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic, respectively.

Aberg has made the cut in all four of his professional starts on Tour. Counting his starts as an amateur, he has made the cut in six of the eight Tour events he has played.

“I think it’s important,” Aberg said of his early success. “I think it builds momentum, builds confidence and makes it a little bit easier going forward. But at the end of the day, all I can do is try to prepare as well as I can, do good practice and see where that takes me.”

Aberg earned his PGA Tour card via the PGA Tour University program. Each season, the top PGA Tour U player is given PGA Tour membership.

Aberg received a sponsor’s exemption to next week’s Scottish Open — which gives him a chance to qualify for his first career major. Three spots in the 151st Open Championship will be up for grabs in Scotland. The top three players on the leaderboard who haven’t already qualified for the Open Championship will punch their tickets to Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

“It would be unbelievable,” said Aberg, who is from Sweden. “The Open is one of the tournaments that I grew up watching and in my mind is one of the bigger ones in the world. So, it would be amazing to qualify for it, but all I can do is try to keep swinging well, keep preparing well and see where that takes me.”

Aberg has aspirations beyond The Open Championship. The 23-year-old has already begun his campaign to make this year’s European Ryder Cup team.

Aberg already has a relationship with captain Luke Donald, but he’s not ready to call himself a shoo-in for this September’s Cup.

“All I can do is try to prepare as good as I can,” Aberg said, “and play as good of golf as I can and see where that takes me.”