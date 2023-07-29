Maybe there was some karma working for Kellyn Taylor on Saturday as the sevens came up in her favor in the Quad City Times Bix 7 road race.
Seven months after giving birth to daughter, Keagan, the Arizona resident figured it was a great time to go out and win a seven-mile race in the seventh month of the year and take the USA Track & Field 7-mile national championship with it.
Kellyn Taylor crosses the finish line to win the women’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Taylor, in her first QC Times Bix 7 appearance, battled with Hoka and Naz_Elite teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk for the entire race before finally taking control down the stretch and securing the $12,500 winner's prize.
“Aliphine certainly didn’t make it easy,” said Taylor. “It was kind of fun to be able to duke it out with her, my teammate, since we train together all the time. It was kind of fun to be able to go for first with her.”
Using a strong stretch run down 3rd Street, Taylor broke the tape with a winning time of 36-minutes, 33-seconds. Tuliamuk, who won the 2017 national championship when it was last contested here, finished five seconds behind, clocking a 36:38.
Quad-City Times Bix 7 women's runner-up Aliphine Tuliamuk (8) congratulates Hoka teammate Kellyn Taylor on Saturday's victory. Off to the left are Taylor's parents, who came in from Wisconsin to spend time with their daughter.
Tom Johnston
“She pulled away a little bit, and I caught her with about a mile or half-mile to go,” said Taylor. “I just held on for dear life hoping that she didn’t have anything left in the tank because I didn’t have much left either.”
Both Taylor and Tuliamuk admitted that they are in different stages of training for different fall marathons and that factored in how the finish played out.
“I am very pleased with the effort,” said Tuliamuk. “But obviously it’s disappointing when you don’t win. The only good thing about it is that it was a teammate who won, and she’s been kicking my butt at practice, so that is the only consolation.”
Kellyn Taylor crosses the finish line to win the women’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Two others in the Elite Women’s field also broke the 37-minute barrier in their maiden QCTBix 7 voyages. Ednah Kurgat finished third with a time of 36:56 and former Iowa State University All-American Annie Frisbie placed fourth with a time of 36:58.
The top three finishers — all in their 30s — spent much of the race in the lead pack, according to Taylor and Tuliamuk.
“Having pushed for that long and led for a long time, it was a very disappointing finish,” said Tuliamuk. “I was basically leading the whole time. Because of where I am in training, I’m not very fit yet.”
Taylor, a Wisconsin native whose parents witnessed her victory, admitted she wasn’t sure if having a teammate share time in the lead pack the entire race was any benefit. Tuliamuk said that she enjoyed going shoulder-to-shoulder with her teammate.
“It made it a little more fun,” said Taylor. “When I’m racing, you don’t want to do anything to make it harder for your teammate, but you’re also not going to hand it to them – you’re not going to say ‘hey, you’re my teammate, I’m going to let you beat me.’
“It’s more so that you’re happy for them if they have a good day and do beat you. But you’re still their competitor and still competing against one another and you want to put your best foot forward and see what you can do.”
Women's winner Kellyn Taylor breaks the tape.
Tom Loewy
In the USA Track & Field American standings, Kurgat’s third-place finish earned her 10 points and tied her for the lead with 35-year-old Nell Rojas, who did not run the race because of an injury. Both now have 40 points. Taylor’s win, worth 15 points, was her first race in the American circuit and jumped her into a tie for sixth place. Tuliamark remained fifth with 27 points, but is now just two points out of fourth.
Taylor’s 36:33 time was the sixth-fastest by an American in the QCTBix 7.
Taylor was happy with the win, especially against a field that included many of the top Americans.
“It was exciting to come out here in my third race post-partum and win,” said Taylor. “Not only win the race, but win the national title which makes it a little extra special.”
PHOTOS: Scenes from the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
Biya Simbassa wins the men’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Biya Simbassa wins the men’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Biya Simbassa wins the men’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Biya Simbassa supports Clayton Young at the finish line of the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Simbassa and Young finished first and second in the men’s elite race.
BOBBY METCALF
Reid Buchanan crosses the finish line to finish third in the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Leonard Korir crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Futsum Zienasellassie crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Sam Chelanga crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Isai Rodriguez crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Frank Lara crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Aiden Reed crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
John Dressel crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Colin Mickow crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Nick Randazzo runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Emmanuel Bor runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
JP Flavin runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Alec Sandusky runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ben Kendell runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Devin Allbaugh (668) runs stride for stride with Max Murphy (654) during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Devin Allbaugh (668) finishes just in front of Max Murphy (654) to win the Gregg Newell Award as the top local men’s finisher during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Andrew Bowman runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Zach Hird runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Adam Wollant runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Braden Nicholson runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jack Pendergast runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ryan Root runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Matt Lorenz runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Michael Morris runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Blake Whalen runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Drew Guimond (185) and Luke Guttormson (712) run during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Alexander McCarty (6004) leads a pack of runners during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Craig Curley runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Trevor Albert runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ian Geisler runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Lucas Keifer runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Brady Hogan runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Kellyn Taylor crosses the finish line to win the women’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Kellyn Taylor crosses the finish line to win the women’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Aliphine Tuliamuk crosses the finish line to finish second in the women’s elite race during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Steve Froeschle runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jonnathan Fernandez runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Kallin Carolus Khan runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
John Quigley runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Julian Watson crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Brayden Burnett runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Edhan Kurgat runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Nicholas Licari (681) crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ednah Kurgat crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jonathan Klaiber crosses the finish line during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Dan Froeschle runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Chase Lauman runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Lauman won the boys high school challenge with a time of 37:05.
BOBBY METCALF
William Graham runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Dalton Rice runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Mike Horn runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Nick Hird runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jacob Green runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jason Thomas runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jessie Cardin (32) and Tagart VanEtten (704) run during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Mason Tope runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jake McEneaney runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Hayden Fredrickson runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Canaan Dunham runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jonathan Smith runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Chris Robertson runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Garrett Eklof runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Shane Erb runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jason Winchel runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Carl Rekow runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Paityn Noe runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Noe won the Girls High School Challenge.
BOBBY METCALF
Guillermo Rolon runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Race officials help a runner during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Noah Gregoire runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ben Zimmer runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Chad Leitzen runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jacey Schickel runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Josh Bolkema runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Gabriel Inojosa, left, and Nicholas Delgado, right run during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Jonah Whitson runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Zack Ryan runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
A pack of runners run down the final stretch during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Kelsey Allbaugh runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Allbaugh won the Eloise Caldwell Award as the top local female across the finish line.
BOBBY METCALF
Julius Rotich runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ani Wedemeyer runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Rick Torres smiles after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Braden Lechtenberg cools off under the water sprayer during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Riley Foreyt cools down under the sprinkler during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Brennen Reynolds cools down under the sprinkler during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ryne Peavler runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Humberto Macias-De Leon runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Bill Garrett (133) and Joshua White (3182) run during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Bryce Kremer runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Ayden Moyer runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Reece Moeller runs during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Perla Nunez celebrates after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Nicole Schlenz walks after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Mariah Howard cools down after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Bradley White holds his hands over his head after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Matthew Powers cools down after the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Clay Knutson puts a water bottle on top of his head during the 49th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!