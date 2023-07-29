Maybe there was some karma working for Kellyn Taylor on Saturday as the sevens came up in her favor in the Quad City Times Bix 7 road race.

Seven months after giving birth to daughter, Keagan, the Arizona resident figured it was a great time to go out and win a seven-mile race in the seventh month of the year and take the USA Track & Field 7-mile national championship with it.

Taylor, in her first QC Times Bix 7 appearance, battled with Hoka and Naz_Elite teammate Aliphine Tuliamuk for the entire race before finally taking control down the stretch and securing the $12,500 winner's prize.

“Aliphine certainly didn’t make it easy,” said Taylor. “It was kind of fun to be able to duke it out with her, my teammate, since we train together all the time. It was kind of fun to be able to go for first with her.”

Using a strong stretch run down 3rd Street, Taylor broke the tape with a winning time of 36-minutes, 33-seconds. Tuliamuk, who won the 2017 national championship when it was last contested here, finished five seconds behind, clocking a 36:38.

“She pulled away a little bit, and I caught her with about a mile or half-mile to go,” said Taylor. “I just held on for dear life hoping that she didn’t have anything left in the tank because I didn’t have much left either.”

Both Taylor and Tuliamuk admitted that they are in different stages of training for different fall marathons and that factored in how the finish played out.

“I am very pleased with the effort,” said Tuliamuk. “But obviously it’s disappointing when you don’t win. The only good thing about it is that it was a teammate who won, and she’s been kicking my butt at practice, so that is the only consolation.”

Two others in the Elite Women’s field also broke the 37-minute barrier in their maiden QCTBix 7 voyages. Ednah Kurgat finished third with a time of 36:56 and former Iowa State University All-American Annie Frisbie placed fourth with a time of 36:58.

The top three finishers — all in their 30s — spent much of the race in the lead pack, according to Taylor and Tuliamuk.

“Having pushed for that long and led for a long time, it was a very disappointing finish,” said Tuliamuk. “I was basically leading the whole time. Because of where I am in training, I’m not very fit yet.”

Taylor, a Wisconsin native whose parents witnessed her victory, admitted she wasn’t sure if having a teammate share time in the lead pack the entire race was any benefit. Tuliamuk said that she enjoyed going shoulder-to-shoulder with her teammate.

“It made it a little more fun,” said Taylor. “When I’m racing, you don’t want to do anything to make it harder for your teammate, but you’re also not going to hand it to them – you’re not going to say ‘hey, you’re my teammate, I’m going to let you beat me.’

“It’s more so that you’re happy for them if they have a good day and do beat you. But you’re still their competitor and still competing against one another and you want to put your best foot forward and see what you can do.”

In the USA Track & Field American standings, Kurgat’s third-place finish earned her 10 points and tied her for the lead with 35-year-old Nell Rojas, who did not run the race because of an injury. Both now have 40 points. Taylor’s win, worth 15 points, was her first race in the American circuit and jumped her into a tie for sixth place. Tuliamark remained fifth with 27 points, but is now just two points out of fourth.

Taylor’s 36:33 time was the sixth-fastest by an American in the QCTBix 7.

Taylor was happy with the win, especially against a field that included many of the top Americans.

“It was exciting to come out here in my third race post-partum and win,” said Taylor. “Not only win the race, but win the national title which makes it a little extra special.”

PHOTOS: Scenes from the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7