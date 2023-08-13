Division-leading Cedar Rapids scored three runs over the final two innings to overtake Quad Cities and earn a series split with a 4-2 Midwest League baseball victory Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park.

For seven innings the Kernels had managed to get just one hit — Jorel Ortega's leadoff home run in the second inning — off Quad Cities starter Eric Cerantola and reliever Marlin Willis. Not only was that duo nearly unhittable, the Kernels could barely make contact with their pitches. Cerantola struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings, and Willis fanned five in 2 1/3. Neither walked a batter.

But the Kernels began making contact when Cooper McKeehan replaced Willis to start the top of the eighth inning. He retired three of the four batters he faced on groundouts in the eighth, but the other batter, Carson McCusker elevated a pitch and tied the score at 2-2 with a one-out home run to left field.

Quad Cities threatened to retake the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

Dustin Dickerson (2-for-4) singled but was thrown out when he tried to make it to third on a passed ball. Carter Jensen followed with a walk and advanced to third when River Town greeted relief pitcher Jordan Carr (4-2) with a single to center field.

That brought up Kale Emshoff, who was Saturday night's hero when he hit a two-run walk-off home run in the 10th inning. He could not match those heroics two days in a row, however, and struck out swinging.

McKeehan (0-1) retired the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth, the first on the 14th strikeout of the game for River Bandits pitching. The final out also came on a strikeout, but in between Ortega walked, Noah Cardenas hit a run-scoring double for the lead, then Andrew Cossetti's RBI single tacked on an insurance run.

The victory left the six-game series in a 3-3 tie as Cedar Rapids improved its Midwest League-best second-half record to 26-16. The Bandits have the worst record in the second half at 15-27.

While Cedar Rapids' pitchers couldn't quite match the line of four hits, one walk and 15 strikeouts put up by the River Bandits' trio of pitchers, their trio of starter C.J. Culpepper (five innings), Alejandro Hidalgo (2 1/3) and Carr (two innings) wasn't too shabby, either. They combined to allow six hits while issuing four walks and striking out 13 batters.

Quad Cities did all its offensive damage in the bottom of the second inning.

Juan Carlos Negret led off with a single and advanced to third on Emshoff's one-out single to center field. Herard Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to load the bases, a walk to Shervyen Newton forced in a run, then Eric Kennedy put the Bandits up 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.

After an off day Monday, the Bandits start another six-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Beloit.