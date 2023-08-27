APPLETON, Wis. — Getting much more production out of nearly the same amount of hits carried the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Sunday’s 9-4 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits in Class A Midwest League action.

The hosting Rattlers out-hit the Bandits 11-10 but turned two big innings at Fox Cities Stadium into the victory and another win in the six-game set.

Wisconsin scored five runs in the fifth — all after two were out — to erase QC’s 4-0 lead. Three more in the bottom of the sixth gave the Timber Rattlers all they needed for their fourth win over QC in the weeklong set.

With one runner on and two outs, Wisconsin fired up the merry-go-round against losing pitcher Luinder Avila (4-6) with four hits and a walk to chase Avila before Ben Sears came in to squelch the uprising.

In the six, though, the Rattlers again got things going with two outs and a runner on, setting the stage for Eduarqui Fernandez’s three-run homer.

Despite getting to Wisconsin starting pitcher Edwin Jimenez for four runs in the first four innings, the righty lasted through seven to pick up the victory and even his record at 5-5 despite allowing nine hits.

QC got off to a good start with Juan Carlos Negret doubling home Dustin Dickerson with two outs in the first inning.

Carter Jensen then ripped his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the fourth for a 2-0 QC lead.

The River Bandits (52-68) double the lead in the fifth. Jean Ramirez got things started with a one-out walk and moved up a base on Dickerson’s single. River Town (2-for-4) continued his offensive success with a single that loaded the bases. Negret (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) followed with an RBI single that scored Ramirez and kept the bases loaded ahead of Jensen’s sacrifice fly. Town and Negret then pulled off a double steal to put runners at second and third with two outs, but Kale Emshoff went down on strikes to end that uprising.

With a two-out single in the eighth, Emshoff was the only Bandit to get a hit in the team’s final four at-bats, although they did exchange runners with a walk and a fielder’s choice in the ninth.

The River Bandits return home this week for their final home series of the season. They host Peoria in a six-game set that begins at 6:30 Tuesday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.