APPLETON, WIS. — Three Quad Cities pitchers combined to hold the hosting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to five hits in Tuesday’s Class Midwest League clash at Fox Cities Stadium.

However, the Rattlers made the most of those and turned them into a 4-3 victory in the opening game of the six-game set as QC scored once in the ninth and left the potential tying run on base when the game ended.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the final frame, the River Bandits got a one-out single from River Town, who advanced to second with two outs on defensive indifference. Shervyen Newton then drove in his second run of the game with an RBI single that scored Town and cut the deficit in half.

However, the bottom of the order that produced much of the night couldn’t come up with a final flurry as No. 8 batter Eric Kennedy went down on strikes against Shane Smith (save, 2) to end the contest.

The bottom five of QC’s lineup knocked out five of the team’s six hits and drove in all three runs. Newton, QC's No. 7 batter, finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Kennedy was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Town was 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored in the fifth hole. DH Kale Emshoff had the other hit from the No. 6 spot.

Wisconsin (49-64) turned the game with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, and four Rattlers pitchers made those stand and drop the Bandits to 50-65.

The hosts were not kind when reliever Cooper McKeehan took over in that fateful sixth inning that started with two outs sandwiched around a walk. McKeehan (1-2) then hurt his own cause with a wild pickoff throw and a second walk. He then gave up a two-out, two-run double to Matthew Wood that proved to be the difference in the contest.

Wisconsin tagged QC starting pitcher Frank Mozzicato with a pair of first-inning runs. The Rattlers turned two walks, three stolen bases, an RBI single by Hendry Mendez and a QC throwing error into the early lead.

QC answered in the top of the second to tie the score.

Town drew a one-out walk off starting pitcher Nate Peterson (1-2), moved to third on Emshoff’s double and scored on Newton’s groundout. Kennedy doubled home Emshoff.

The series is scheduled to resume Wednesday evening with a 6:30 first pitch at Fox Cities Stadium.