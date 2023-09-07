SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A night after giving up 27 runs, the Quad Cities River Bandits bounced back with a 5-4 Class A Midwest League victory over hosting South Bend at Four Winds Field.

Designated hitter Kale Emshoff lived up to his position. The 25-year-old was 4-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs, and he drove in all five Bandits’ runs in pacing QC’s 11-hit attack.

To complement Emshoff’s offense, QC pitchers Ryan Ramsey (win, 1-2) and Cruz Noriega (first save) combined to hold the Cubs to just five hits. Ramsey pitched five innings of four-hit ball and gave up three runs (two earned). He left with a 4-3 lead, and Noriega was touched for one unearned run on one hit. They combined for 11 strikeouts and five bases on balls.

While the Bandits created just enough offense to pull out the victory, they also had some issues. They were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners stranded.

QC also committed three errors that led to two unearned runs for the Cubs (54-73).

Emshoff helped QC (55-74) get off to a nice start in the first inning of the third game of the six-game season-ending series. With Jean Ramirez (single) and Parker Bates (hit by pitch) at second and third, Emshoff delivered a two-run single to right.

With the game tied at 2, Emshoff led off the top of the fourth with a solo homer, his ninth of the season.

QC came to bat in the top of the fifth with the game tied at 3. Shervyen Newton ripped his 16th double of the season and scored on Emshoff’s 14th double.

In the top of the seventh, Emshoff’s 10th homer of the season gave the Bandits a 5-3 lead and provided just enough cushion for QC to to pull out the victory.