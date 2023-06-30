The Quad Cities River Bandits gained a little traction Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park, defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 10-5.

A strong start helped push the Bandits past the Rattlers. Quad Cities hung four runs on the board in the top of the first inning. A triple from second baseman Herard Gonzalez and a home run off the bat of third baseman Cayden Wallace were catalysts for Quad Cities’ offense in the first.

Quad Cities added six runs to its total in the middle of the game — two in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Bandits’ two runs in the fourth came via a home run off the bat of first baseman Shervyen Newton.

In the fifth, Wallace and catcher Carter Jensen sparked the Bandits’ offensive assault with a triple and home run, respectively.

Quad Cities finished the game with 11 hits — including three from Wallace, who almost hit the cycle. The 21-year-old recorded a home run, a triple and a double, coming up a single shy of the cycle.

The Bandits’ big lead allowed starting pitcher Adrian Alcantra (1-3) to toss six innings. The 23-year-old relinquished five hits, four runs and two walks before he was removed from the game. None of the Rattlers’ offense, however, came in large bursts. Wisconsin scored runs in the second and third, then tagged two more onto their total in the fifth.

Eric Cerantola and Anderson Paulino relieved Alcantra. Ceratola pitched an inning and allowed one run and two walks. Paulino threw two frames and surrendered one hit and one walk.

Despite the Bandits’ outburst on offense, the Rattlers (30-40) utilized just two pitchers. Starter Tyler Woessner tossed four innings and surrendered nine hits and 10 earned runs. Reliever Ryan Brady threw the last four frames for the Rattlers, giving up two hits and amassing four strikeouts.

The Bandits are now 33-39 on the season, which is good for third in the Midwest League West Division. Quad Cities trails division-leading Cedar Rapids (44-28) by 11 games.

The Bandits snapped a six-game losing streak with their victory Friday. Quad Cities has dropped seven of its last nine games.