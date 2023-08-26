APPLETON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers made quick work of the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday evening.

Knocking out 14 hits — 13 of those singles — and combining those with eight walks, the Rattlers strangled the Bandits 14-4 in Class A Midwest League action at Fox Cities Stadium.

Wisconsin wasted little time in rolling and snapping QC’s modest two-game win streak and taking a 3-2 lead in the six-game series that wraps up Sunday afternoon.

The hosts tagged QC starting pitcher Steven Zobac (1-3) for seven hits and six runs, all earned, in three innings.

QC (52-67) cut the deficit in half with a three-run fourth inning. River Town led off the frame with a walk and scored on Carter Jensen’s fourth triple of the season. Jensen crossed the plate on a wild pitch before Shervyen Newton launched his 12th homer on the season.

Wisconsin, though, was quick to answer, plating three more runs in the bottom of the third and adding three more in the fifth before closing its scoring with two in the seventh.

QC’s fourth run came in the fifth when Jensen delivered an RBI single that scored Jean Ramirez, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

The Bandits had just six hits in the contest and left nine runners on base after going 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

It was almost the complete opposite of Friday night when five Quad Cities players had multi-hit games in a 9-2 victory against Wisconsin.

Town, Jensen, Kale Emshoff, Eric Kennedy and Newton each had two hits in Quad Cities’ 13-hit attack. The offensive outburst helped starting pitcher Ben Kudrna earn his first win in four decisions this season.