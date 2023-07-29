4Lansing did all its damage in three innings to defeat Quad Cities 7-4 in Midwest League baseball Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Euribiel Angeles, Junior Perez and Brennan Milone each drove in a pair of runs for the Lugnuts. Relief pitcher Mac Lardner improved his record to 7-0.

The loss dropped the River Bandits to 44-51 on the season, 12-17 in the second half. The Lugnuts improved to 43-51, 12-17.

Quad Cities jumped in front right away, getting a leadoff double from Javier Vaz in the bottom of the first inning. Vaz, who also walked twice, stole third base and scored on a one-out single to center field by Cayden Wallace. Gavin Cross walked to put runners on first and second, but Lansing avoided further damage.

The Lugnuts went ahead 2-1 in the top of the second inning, on a two-out walk, a two-out hit batter and a two-run double Angeles.

Lardner gave up the tying run on a wild pitch to the first batter he faced when he entered the game with one in the bottom of the fourth. Juan Carlos Negret singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a groundout before scoring on Lardner's wild pitch. Lardner allowed three hits and two runs while striking out four batters in 2 2/3 innings.

Lansing reclaimed the lead with a three-run sixth inning. Milone doubled in Daniel Susac, who had singled, and Danny Bautista Jr., who doubled. Milone then scored on a single by T.J. Schofield-Sam for a 5-2 lead.

Quad Cities narrowed the gap to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Carter Jensen singled to right field and scored on Kale Emshoff's triple to center. Shervyen Newton followed with a pitching change, but Kumar Nambiar replaced Lardner and held the lead.

Any hopes of a further comback were stopped when Bandits reliever Wander Arias entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning, threw eight straight balls to walk Angeles and Schofield-Sam, then allowed a two-run double on a 0-1 pitch to Perez.

Luis Barroso (1-3), the second Quad Cities pitcher, took the loss. He pitched one inning, allowed four hits and three runs.