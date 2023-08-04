PEORIA — Quad Cities got more than enough hits. The Bandits just couldn't convert hits into runs Friday night.

Despite being out-hit 8-4, Peoria's pitching came up big when needed for a 1-0 home victory in Midwest League baseball at Dozer Park.

Winning pitcher Max Rajcic (1-3) and relievers Jack Ralston and Gustavo J. Rodriguez (second save) combined for the shutout for the Chiefs. All eight hits came against Rajcic, who pitched the first six innings. He struck out four batters and walked one. Ralston (two innings) and Rodriguez (one inning) gave up one walk apiece.

The Chiefs scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Brody Moore singled with one out against Quad Cities starter Steven Zobac (1-1). Zobac got Alex Iadisernia to foul out, but Nathan Church came through with a double to center field to score Moore.

Zobac allowed just three hits in six innings. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk. He lowered his earned-run average to 2.70.

Cruz Noriega pitched the other two innings for Quad Cities. He allowed just one hit.

Javier Vaz, Cayden Wallace and Carter Jensen each had two hits to lead Quad Cities on offense. But the River Bandits were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. They left seven runners on base.

The series continues with a 6:35 game today at Peoria. The sixth and final game of the series is Sunday afternoon.