Quad Cities finally scored, but the Peoria Chiefs completed a six-game home sweep of the River Bandits on Sunday that extended the Bandits' losing streak to eight games.

Peoria won 7-3 on Sunday at Dozer Park to cap a six-game series in which it outscored Quad Cities 26-12.

The River Bandits ended a string of 30 scoreless innings in the top of the seventh inning when they scored all their runs. By that time, however, they trailed 5-0. Quad Cities hadn't scored since the third inning of a 6-2 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

R.J. Yeager went 2 for 4 to lead the Chiefs, and his two-run home run put Peoria on top 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning.

Peoria increased its lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth.

Jeremy Rivas led off with a single, took second on a groundout and scored on single by Tyler Reichenborn (2-for-3). Reichenborn advanced to second on the play, then scored when Carlos Linarez singled up the middle. An error and a Yeager single loaded the bases, prompting a Quad Cities pitching change.

Parker Harm replaced starter Frank Mozzicato and struck out Chris Rotondo, but he then walked Osvaldo Tovalin to force in the fifth run of the game.

Mozzicato (1-3) pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits. He also issued four of Peoria's 11 walks on the day.

After 30 scoreless innings, Quad Cities finally put together some offense in the top of the seventh inning. The rally began with two outs, and all three runs were unearned against Edwin Nunez.

Kale Emshoff walked and advanced on a wild pitch. Shervyen Newton reached on a fielding error by shortstop Rivas that allowed Emshoff to score. Jack Alexander doubled, putting runners on second and third, and both scored on Javier Vaz's single to center field. Joseph King stopped further damage when he replaced Nunez and struck out Justin Johnson to end the inning.

Peoria added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, with both runs scoring on wild pitches by Marlin Willis.

The River Bandits now sit at 12-24 in the second half, the worst record in the league.

The River Bandits return to the Quad Cities and begin a six-game series against Cedar Rapids at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Kernels, the first-half champions in the West Division, have the league's best record in the second half at 23-13.