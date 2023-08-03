PEORIA — Peoria used three two-run innings to defeat Quad-Cities 6-2 on Thursday night in Midwest League baseball.

Four of the runs came in thanks to Chris Rotondo, who hit a pair of two-run home runs for the Chiefs.

Quad Cities jumped on top early, scoring in the top of the first inning on Carter Jensen's double to left field that scored Javier Vaz, who finished the night 2-for-3 plus a pair of walks.

But the River Bandits had little time to enjoy the lead.

Rotondo belted a two-run home run to left field in the bottom half of the first inning, putting the Chiefs on top 2-1.

Quad Cities evened things in the top of the third inning when Herard Gonzalez singled in Eric Kennedy with a soft grounder to third baseman Osvaldo Tovalin. Gonzalez also had a pair of hits for the Bandits.

Once again, Rotondo spoiled things for Quad Cities.

He smashed his second home run of the game — also of the season — in the bottom of the fifth inning to plate two more runs and give Peoria a 4-2 lead.

The Chiefs added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning.

Nathan Church scored on a wild pitch, then Rotondo came in on a groundout by Jimmy Crooks.

Joseph King (3-1), the second pitcher used by Peoria, picked up the win with three innings of three-hit relief. He also struck out three batters.

Starting pitcher Ben Kudrna took the loss for Quad Cities. Kudrna (0-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs — all earned — on five hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.

With the loss, Quad Cities has the worst second-half record in the Midwest League at 12-21.

The series continues with a 6:35 p.m. game today at Dozer Park.