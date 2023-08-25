Five Quad Cities players had multi-hit games Friday night in a 9-2 Midwest League baseball victory against Wisconsin at Fox Cities Stadium.

River Town, Carter Jensen, Kale Emshoff, Eric Kennedy and Shervyen Newton each had two hits in Quad Cities' 13-hit attack. The offensive outburst helped starting pitcher Ben Kudrna earn his first win in four decisions this season.

Kudrna allowed six hits and two runs in five innings, walking two and striking out one. Eric Cerantola followed with three innings of two-hit shutout baseball and Ben Wereski retired all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Town (2 for 5) kept up his recent trend of hot hitting as he jumpstarted the offense with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his sixth home run of the year. Town has hits in 11 of his past 12 games — including a current eight-game hitting streak — and is 17 of 47 (.362 average) during that span.

Wisconsin pulled even with a run in the bottom of third inning, but Quad Cities scored three times in both the fourth and fifth innings as it put the game out of reach.

Quad Cities went ahead to stay in the fourth, scoring runs on singles by Kennedy and Newton and a sacrifice bunt by Herard Gonzalez.

Wisconsin got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Brock Wilken doubled and scored on a single by Mike Boeve. Kudrna pitched out of a jam, too, leaving the bases loaded when He struck out Eduarqui Fernandez for the third out.

Quad Cities fed off that and answered right back with three in the fifth to go up 7-2. A single by Town got things started. He went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Juan Carlos Negret's single to center field.

After Jensen flew out, back-to-back walks to Emshoff and Kennedy loaded the bases. Negret was forced out at home on Newton's comebacker to pitcher Tyler Woessner, but Gonzalez delivered a two-run single to right field to make it 7-2.

Quad Cities added a run in the seventh when Jensen walked, Emshoff singled and they worked a double steal that was compounded by catcher Darrien Miller's throwing error that allowed Jensen to score.

The final run scored when Emshoff walked with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Game 5 of the six-game set is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.