The Quad-City Steamwheelers appeared to have a victory all but hammered out Friday night.
But a final minute comeback by the Green Bay Blizzard spoiled Union Night at the TaxSlayer Center, 29-26.
The trouble started after the local Indoor Football League team's defense posted the fourth stop of the night to preserve a 26-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Wheelers (2-3) followed by squandering a long drive and a first-and-goal from the Green Bay 10, though, with a fourth down sack of quarterback E.J. Hilliard giving the Blizzard a chance.
Green Bay (3-2) took advantage, scoring on an eight-play drive capped by a 1-yard run by Rameses Owens on fourth-and-goal with 55 seconds showing.
The Blizzard then recovered the ensuring onside kickoff and used four more plays to score again, with Kezlow Smith hauling in a 15-yard TD strike from Lenorris Footman. Smith also caught a two-point pass with 12 seconds remaining.
After a 51-yard kickoff return by Carlos Wiggins was called back by a holding penalty, the Wheelers had one last play, but Hilliard's desperation pass was knocked down in the end zone.
Also haunting the Wheelers at the end were three bad snaps leading to failed extra-point attempts each time. The teams are rematched next Friday in Green Bay.
The result was especially lamentable because Q-C's defense deserved better in the first IFL renewal of a rivalry dating back to 2003 in the now-defunct arenafootball2.
Led by homegrown pass-rushing end Robert Jones, and bone-rattling safety Danzel McDaniel, the Wheelers forced a trio of first-half field goal misses and allowed only one first down before intermission.
Jones, a Rock Island native and former Davenport North running back, had a pair of sacks, including one to key the final period stop.
McDaniel (two) and Christian Jacobs (one) also had tackles-for-losses for Q-C.
Green Bay trailed 20-7 at the break, with the only Blizzard score coming when Q-C frittered away midfield position to settle for a long field, which was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Isaiah Brown.
The Wheelers responded to that mishap with a six-play scoring drive, with Hilliard finding Quinton Pedroza on a 6-yard TD toss and 20-7 lead with 1:39 before halftime.
Also in the first half, Q-C scored twice on short runs sandwiched around the first interception of the season by Hilliard.
Carlos Wiggins capped an eight-play march with a 1-yard jet sweep on the game's opening possession.
Backup QB Dillon Turner later c0overed the final 2 yards of a 5-play drive early in the second quarter.
The pick against Hilliard came on a long bomb attempt to Keyvan Rudd with Brown adding to the Blizzard's league-leading interception total.