The Quad-City Steamwheelers have made a big addition to the lineup for tonight's rematch with Sioux Falls at the TaxSlayer Center.
Davenport Central grad Maurice Harris, whose pro career started in 2006 and stretches across both versions of the local franchise, has been re-signed as an emergency replacement against the nine-time reigning Indoor Football League finalists.
The 6-foot-6, 385-pound veteran is jumping in at nose guard, with Darius Crosby in Chicago attending a family member's funeral.
To make room, the Wheelers placed receiver Darius Hicks on the refused-to-report list while he's away from the team for personal reasons and released never-reported lineman Derrin Wytaske from the R-T-R.
"We understand (Crosby) has to be with his family this weekend," Q-C coach Cory Ross said Friday. "But we're lucky we have a quality veteran out there we could turn to so quickly. Mo's a big body clogging up the middle."
Harris, who started on both sides of the line for the last season's Champions Indoor Football playoff qualifiers, might be just what the Wheelers need.
Sioux Falls quarterback Lorenzo Brown rushed for six touchdowns and passed for four more when the Storm won a 66-52 shootout with the Wheelers back on March 22.
The veteran ranks third in the IFL in passing yards (1,191) and fourth in passing TDs (23). The leader in both categories — Wheelers QB E.J. Hilliard — also boasts an IFL-best 194.1 passing efficiency rating to go with 35 TD passes and 1,464 passing yards.
"We need to make him one dimensional, but that's easier said than done," Q-C linebacker La'Kel Bass said about Brown.
"One man won't stop him. It'll take all eight (players on defense). Everybody has to handle their assignment. We need a good game coverage-wise and our d-line needs to contain him in the pocket and get after him."
The Wheelers defense never registered a stop in that shootout with the six-time IFL champs.
The Storm did have a pair of second-quarter goal-line stands, including one heading into intermission to prevent Q-C points, and force the visitors to chase the rest of the night. Sioux Falls also scored with six seconds remaining to seal the victory.
"It's going to be another heavyweight slugfest," Hilliard said, "but we're going to do whatever it takes to come out on top."
Sitting in the sixth and final playoff spot, based on a head-to-head tiebreaker with six games remaining, the Wheelers (3-5) consider tonight a "must-win" with trips to Tucson (3-5) and defending IFL champ Iowa (7-1) looming.
Sioux Falls (6-2) is third in the playoff pecking order, and if the playoffs started today, Q-C's first-round host.
"These guys are the New England Patriots of this league," Q-C running back Zavier Steward said of the Storm, who own a pro football record 40-game winning streak among their many successes under coach Kurtiss Riggs.
"They have the Brady and Belicheck of the IFL — a dynamic veteran quarterback paired with a great coach for a great program and a lot of years of success. It's going to be tough, but it's also a great opportunity for us to show what we're capable of doing."