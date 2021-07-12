Prolific MMA fighter Fulton believed to have committed suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS — Travis Fulton, who competed in more mixed martial arts fights than anyone in history, including many in the Quad-Cities, died in jail one day after he agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

The Linn County Sheriff's office said Fulton, who lived in Parkersburg, Iowa, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe the 44-year-old committed suicide.

In February, Fulton was charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

The lawyer representing Fulton had just filed documents in court Friday saying that Fulton intended to plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Earlier in the week, a judge had rejected Fulton’s efforts to challenge a search warrant that allowed investigators to find images of child pornography on electronic devices Fulton owned.

Fulton was scheduled to appear in court to change his plea later this month.