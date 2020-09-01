Public land dove season tips, practices and etiquette

Second, make sure you have plenty of supplies such as water, shotgun shells and cooler space for your birds. Don’t be “that guy” who is begging other hunters for a box of shells because you figured you wouldn’t miss a shot.

While it is possible to harvest your 15-bird limit in under a box (there are 25 shotgun shells in a box), the vast majority of hunters won’t. Those that accomplish that feat typically have the patience to wait for high quality opportunities.

There is nothing more frustrating to a hunter than lining up on a bird and having another hunter 50 yards down the field line take a shot at the bird. This happens all too often on public land when hunters feel the need to compete with each other.

Next, pick up your trash, which includes spent shells, empty water bottles, and any remains if you decide to dress your animals in the field. Having hunted public areas for 25 years, those three things tend to be left in the field for the next hunter to clean up. Be an adult and clean up after yourself.