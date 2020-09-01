Public land dove season tips, practices and etiquette

Dove season opens this week in Illinois and Iowa, marking the start of hunting season for many area hunters.
Dove hunting is often conducted on public land, which means you need to pay attention to those hunters around you in addition to the doves. Therefore, to have a safe and enjoyable season, consider the following tips when you hit the field.
First, be mindful of your surroundings, especially on public land where you do not have control of other people’s movements.
Many public hunting areas have designated sites for hunters to sit, all in an effort manage safety. If you are sharing a post with another hunter, take the time to learn their shooting styles, discuss zones so you are both aware who is going to shoot in any given circumstance, and work out a recovery process of who is marking the downed animal and who will retrieve it.
Usually the successful shooter will mark the spot with the partner retrieving it. If that is not desirable, then work out your own system. There is nothing worse than a hunter wandering around the field looking for a downed animal while other doves are in the air.
Etiquette and safety require you to wait until the hunter leaves the open field, even when he is taking 10 minutes after poorly marking his bird. So work as a team and you will both enjoy the day.
Second, make sure you have plenty of supplies such as water, shotgun shells and cooler space for your birds. Don’t be “that guy” who is begging other hunters for a box of shells because you figured you wouldn’t miss a shot.
While it is possible to harvest your 15-bird limit in under a box (there are 25 shotgun shells in a box), the vast majority of hunters won’t. Those that accomplish that feat typically have the patience to wait for high quality opportunities.
There is nothing more frustrating to a hunter than lining up on a bird and having another hunter 50 yards down the field line take a shot at the bird. This happens all too often on public land when hunters feel the need to compete with each other.
Next, pick up your trash, which includes spent shells, empty water bottles, and any remains if you decide to dress your animals in the field. Having hunted public areas for 25 years, those three things tend to be left in the field for the next hunter to clean up. Be an adult and clean up after yourself.
If you use a dog in the field, be aware that not everyone wants to see your field training tactics while on their hunt. For the guy at the next post or tree line, this may be his only chance to get in the field, so losing opportunities while you take the time to train your dog can leave a negative impression, especially on new hunters. And we should always continue encouraging new hunters.
If you have a new pup you need to train, consider going either later in the season or on a weekday when less people are likely to be impacted by your training program. A well-trained dog is normally appreciated by bird hunters, plus it will usually keep people out of the field when the birds are flying.
Overall, common courtesy is always the key to a successful, safe and memorable hunting experience.
The cool weather these next few weeks leaves little excuse to miss out on one of the most fun hunting experiences available.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
