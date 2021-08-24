Public Pond Management Workshop is Sept. 17

The Partners of Scott County Watershed (PSCW) will be hosting a free pond management workshop on Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. until noon at Pride Lake in Scott County Park.
This workshop will include three special speakers — Chad Dolan, Brian Ritter and Steve Gustafson.
Dolan, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist, will speak about fish requirements, recent habitat improvement projects, stocking best practices, and other fish/ponds relationships. Ritter, Nahant Marsh's executive director, will discuss wetland habitats and the crucial role they play in ponds and their overall ecosystems. Gustafson, an environmental geologist with PSCW, will discuss water quality, and how it impacts the health of a pond. He will also touch upon ways you can improve your own pond’s water quality.
Having these three experts in one place is a unique opportunity to ask any relevant pond question as well as learn new techniques for your pond, or just to learn a little more about these habitats as a whole. Registration is required and can be done at the PSCW website (partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org) or you can email them at info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org for more information.
Labor Day opportunities: Labor Day is usually considered the last weekend of summer. Many people have three-day weekends and should take advantage of that by getting outside and enjoying the last of the warm weather. Here are some suggestions for your weekend.
For many people, this is the last chance to do some fishing before the poles are put away for the season. There are ample opportunities to wet a line in the Quad-Cities, including the Hennepin canal, Moline Lagoon, Lake George, Lost Grove Lake and the biggest fishing spot in the area, the Mississippi River. All have easy access for a leisurely day enjoying the landscapes that many of us take for granted.
Both dove and early goose seasons are great times to take that child for their first hunt during Labor Day. The main reason is that the weather is mild compared to later in the fall. Additionally, there is not the pressure to harvest animals this time of year with the hunting season just beginning.
The other animals can be just as interesting to the kids as the hunting itself. A flock of goldfinches, crows or the occasional coyote will keep the day moving as you talk about nature and hunting safety. I always have a set of electronic earmuffs for them as well. Even though they love to play with the volume knob, it is the best way keep their hearing safe and still listen to the instructions you give them as birds fly in or fly by. We also camo up, make it an event, and typically end the day with a quick ice cream through a local drive-thru to cool off.
If neither hunting nor fishing is your passion, then just enjoy the extensive bike paths along the rivers and canals across the great Quad-Cities area. If you want something a little wilder, then hit one of the dozen state parks on either side of the river that are within an hour drive.
My suggestion would be Palisades State Park, just north of Savanna, Ill. About an hour north of the cities, this park has extensive trails, public camping, beautiful scenery, and plenty of family-friendly areas for the kids just to get out and run. Most importantly, there are no Wi-Fi hotspots in the park, another bonus if you have a challenging time keeping kids off their electronics.
However, you decide to use the last holiday weekend of the summer, try to get outside and enjoy the natural areas we have in the Quad-Cities.