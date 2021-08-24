Public Pond Management Workshop is Sept. 17

For many people, this is the last chance to do some fishing before the poles are put away for the season. There are ample opportunities to wet a line in the Quad-Cities, including the Hennepin canal, Moline Lagoon, Lake George, Lost Grove Lake and the biggest fishing spot in the area, the Mississippi River. All have easy access for a leisurely day enjoying the landscapes that many of us take for granted.

Both dove and early goose seasons are great times to take that child for their first hunt during Labor Day. The main reason is that the weather is mild compared to later in the fall. Additionally, there is not the pressure to harvest animals this time of year with the hunting season just beginning.

The other animals can be just as interesting to the kids as the hunting itself. A flock of goldfinches, crows or the occasional coyote will keep the day moving as you talk about nature and hunting safety. I always have a set of electronic earmuffs for them as well. Even though they love to play with the volume knob, it is the best way keep their hearing safe and still listen to the instructions you give them as birds fly in or fly by. We also camo up, make it an event, and typically end the day with a quick ice cream through a local drive-thru to cool off.