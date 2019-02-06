Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

Iowa substate pairings

Class 4A

Substate 4

Monday, Feb. 18

Iowa City Liberty at Davenport North, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

North/Liberty winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Clinton/Washington winner at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD

Substate 5

Monday, Feb. 18

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Muscatine at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Jefferson/Pleasant Valley winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Muscatine/Hempstead winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Substate final at TBD, 7 p.m.

Substate 6

Monday, Feb. 18

Ottumwa at Davenport West, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

Ottumwa/West winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

Burlington/Kennedy winner at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Substate final at TBD, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Monday, Feb. 18

West Liberty at West Delaware Manchester, 8 p.m.

Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana, 6:30 p.m.

Vinton-Shellsburg at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8 p.m.

Clear Creek-Amana at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

West Liberty/West Delaware winner vs. Benton/CPU winner at TBD, 7 p.m.

Vinton/Xavier winner vs. Clear Creek/Assumption winner at TBD, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD

Substate 4

Monday, Feb. 18

Independence at Maquoketa, 8 p.m.

Solon at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

Anamosa at Marion, 8 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Dubuque Wahlert, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Independence/Maquoketa winner vs. Solon/DeWitt winner at TBD, 7 p.m.

Anamosa/Marion winner vs. Mount Vernon/Wahlert winner at TBD, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25

Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD

Illinois AP rankings

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Belleville West (8)23-1801
2. Curie24-1722
3. Whitney Young21-6623
4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)22-3426
5. Normal Community21-33910
6. Danville20-3354
7. Evanston Township23-430T8
8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)20-3275
9. Rockford East26-220T8
10. Moline19-4107

Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9. Lincoln Park 5. Simeon 4. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Bogan (8)20-2961
2. Morgan Park (1)22-3912
3. Springfield Southeast (1)20-2833
4. East St. Louis20-5654
5. Peoria Notre Dame18-4555
6. Lincoln19-2476
7. St. Laurence20-3428
8. Rock Falls22-22510
9. Ottawa17-2157
10. St. Viator18-59NR

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 6. Farragut 5. Kankakee 3. Lindblom 2. Herrin 2. Carbondale 2. Normal University 1. Highland 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nashville (10)26-21151
2. Leo18-61012
3. Orr (2)16-10844
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley21-2756
5. Bloomington Central Catholic18-6705
6. Teutopolis22-4653
7. Alton Marquette22-3438
8. Dunbar18-4279
9. Fairfield25-22110
10. Pinckneyville22-4197

Others receiving votes: Corliss 11. Sterling Newman 9. Warsaw West Hancock 9. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. Williamsville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Providence-St. Mel (12)19-51201
2. Cissna Park21-2952
3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)20-2853
(tie) Moweaqua Central A&M22-3854
5. Winchester-West Central20-5765
6. East Dubuque22-1626
7. Ottawa Marquette23-2457
8. Concord Triopia24-2448
9. Thompsonville23-22010
10. Elmwood18-28NR

Others receiving votes: Madison 7. Nokomis 6. Sesser-Valier 3. Payson Seymour 1. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Collins 1.

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;14;0;17;0

Bettendorf;;13;1;16;1

Davenport Central;;10;4;13;4

Assumption;;8;6;10;7

Pleasant Valley;;7;7;10;7

Davenport North;;6;6;7;8

Davenport West;;4;10;5;11

Burlington;;2;9;3;10

Clinton;;2;11;2;14

Muscatine;;0;12;0;15

Thursday's scores

Burlington at Pleasant Valley, cancelled

Davenport West at Davenport North, ppd. to Monday

Clinton at Muscatine, ppd.

Today's games

Bettendorf at Assumption

Burlington at Davenport Central

Davenport North at North Scott

Davenport West at Muscatine

Pleasant Valley at Clinton

Girls basketball

IGHSAU final rankings

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. North Polk;18-2;1

2. Osage;18-1;2

3. Center Point-Urbana;18-2;3

4. Algona;19-1;5

5. Des Moines Christian;19-2;6

6. Clear Lake;15-4;4

7. Crestwood;12-5;7

8. Iowa Falls-Alden;17-2;8

9. Waukon;15-3;9

10. Okoboji;19-2;12

11. Roland-Story;16-5;10

12. Red Oak;17-4;13

13. Davenport Assumption;10-8;14

14. West Burlington;14-4;15

15. Monticello;11-6;NR

Dropped out: Central Lee (11)

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Grundy Center;18-0;1

2. Central Decatur;19-0;2

3. Treynor;20-1;3

4. Cherokee;20-1;4

5. Cascade;19-1;5

6. Panorama;19-1;7

7. Dike-New Hartford;16-2;10

8. North Linn;18-1;6

9. Van Buren;18-2;11

10. Wilton;18-2;13

11. Maquoketa Valley;18-2;14

12. Aplington-Parkersburg;19-2;12

13. Bellevue;17-3;9

14. South Central Calhoun;19-2;8

15. Unity Christian;15-5;15

Dropped out: None

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Newell-Fonda;21-0;1

2. West Hancock;20-1;2

3. Montezuma;18-1;3

4. Seymour;18-0;4

5. Lynnville-Sully;16-3;5

6. Clarksville;16-2;6

7. Marquette Catholic;18-2;8

8. CAM;18-2;9

9. Janesville;16-3;10

10. Kingsley-Pierson;20-1;11

11. North Mahaska;12-4;13

12. AGWSR;12-6;14

13. Colo-Nesco;16-3;7

14. Westwood;17-4;12

15. Sigourney;16-3;NR

Dropped out: MMCRU (15)

Illinois AP rankings

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Maine West (8)26-0801
2. Rock Island25-1712
3. Fremd24-4604
4. Edwardsville25-2593
5. Rockford Boylan25-1455
6. Montini26-4426
7. Benet22-5268
8. Whitney Young22-5257
9. Mother McAuley24-2179
10. Hononegah23-41110

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 2. Belleville East 1. Geneva 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (9)28-01071
2. Richwoods (2)27-21002
3. Morton23-3833
4. Nazareth23-1735
(tie) Charleston25-0736
6. Sandwich26-0527
7. Carterville26-3398
8. Bloomington Central Catholic23-5294
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial24-5249
10. Sterling20-42010

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2. Effingham 2. Burlington Central 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Eureka (11)26-21191
2. Greenville (1)27-11062
3. Walther Christian25-0854
4. St. Joseph-Ogden23-4785
5. Chicago Marshall20-8603
6. Sullivan23-3556
7. Teutopolis26-4548
8. Watseka23-3477
9. Hillsboro24-5259
10. Pleasant Plains25-61310

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7. Harrisburg 6. Hamilton County 5.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Danville Schlarman (11)26-21101
2. Lewistown26-1982
3. Jacksonville Routt26-3804
4. Lanark Eastland25-4775
5. Stockton24-4613
6. Shiloh24-4606
7. Aquin24-4519
8. Amboy24-2258
9. Altamont26-316NR
10. Goreville20-7117

Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Brimfield 3. Concord Triopia 3. Dakota 1.

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;16;0;19;0

North Scott;;13;2;15;3

Bettendorf;;11;5;14;5

Davenport North;;9;5;10;7

Davenport Assumption;;9;6;10;8

Clinton;;6;8;8;8

Muscatine;;6;9;6;12

Davenport Central;;3;13;3;16

Burlington;;2;11;3;13

Davenport West;;0;16;0;19

Thursday's scores

Clinton at Muscatine, ppd.

Davenport West at Davenport North, ppd. to Monday

Pleasant Valley at Burlington, cancelled

North Scott at Davenport Central, ppd.

Assumption at Bettendorf, ppd. to Friday

Today's games

Davenport North at North Scott, 6 p.m.

Davenport West at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Assumption at Bettendorf

Davenport Central at Burlington

Illinois postseason

Class 1A

Dwight regional

Today's final

Wethersfield vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Annawan regional

Saturday's final

Amboy vs. Annawan, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Mercer County regional

Today's game

Riverdale vs. Alleman, 7 p.m.

Erie regional

Today's final

Fulton vs. Sherrard, 7 p.m.

Rock Island 88, UTHS 50

UNITED TOWNSHIP (8-16, 2-8 WB6) -- Hunter 4-8 3-6 11, Morgan 1-4 0-2 3, Jn. Bell 4-9 0-0 8, Js. Bell 5-18 0-0 12, LaFountaine 4-12 2-2 10, Gordon 2-3 0-2 5, Fix 0-3 0-0 0, Dorn 0-0 1-2 0, Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Abbadusky 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 6-14 50.

ROCK ISLAND (26-1, 10-0) -- Beal 11-15 4-6 26, McDuffy 3-5 3-4 10, Larson 5-11 0-0 14, Simmer 7-8 0-0 16, Camlin 5-7 0-1 10, Engholm 1-5 0-0 3, Winter 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 1-1 3, Freeman 2-2 0-0 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Allison 0-1, 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 8-12 88.

UTHS;10;17;17;6;—;50

Rock Island;30;14;28;16;—;88

3-pointers -- UTR 4-14 (Js. Bell 2-8, Morgan 1-3, Gordon 1-2, LaFountaine 0-1), RI 8-19 (Larson 4-7, Simmer 2-2, Winter 1-3, McDuffy 1-2, Beal 0-2, Williams 0-2, Allison 0-1). Rebounds -- UT 34 (LaFountaine 12), RI 32 (Beal 10). Assists -- UT 6 (Morgan 4), RI 21 (Beal 10, McDuffy 5). Steals -- UT 4 (Gordon 2), RI 13 (McDuffy 5). Blocks -- UT 1 (Js. Bell 1), RI 11 (Beal 8). Turnovers -- UT 24, RI 8.

Wrestling

Iowa state duals

Wednesday's matches

At Des Moines

Class 3A

Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.

Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.

Class 2A

West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.

Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.

Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.

Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.

Class 1A

Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.

Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.

Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.

The Predicament rankings

Class 3A 

Team rankings -- 1. Southeast Polk, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 3. Waukee, 4. Mason City, 5. Ankeny Centennial, 6. West Des Moines Valley, 7. Ankeny, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9. Fort Dodge, 10. Western Dubuque

Individual rankings (top 3 plus locals)

106 -- 1. Trever Anderson (Ankeny), 2. Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High), 9. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf)

113 -- 1. Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge), 2. Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie)

120 -- 1. Cullan Schriever (Mason City), 2. Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 3. Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 4. Aiden Evans (Bettendorf)

126 -- 1. Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny), 2. Nick Oldham (West Des Moines Valley), 3. Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4. Caleb McCabe (North Scott), 8. Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley)

132 -- 1. Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial), 2. Conrad Braswell (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 3. Brock Espalin (Des Moines East) 

138 -- 1. Colby Schriever (Mason City), 2. Cody Anderson (Waukee), 3. Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley), 7. Deven Strief (North Scott)

145 -- 1. Deville Dentis (Des Moines East), 2. Collin Lewis (North Scott), 3. Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley)

152 -- 1. Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk), 2. Carter Schmidt (Norwalk), 3. Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5. Jake Matthaidess (North Scott)

160 -- 1. Cade Devos (Southeast Polk), 2. Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ryker Kurimski (Western Dubuque), 5. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) 

170 -- 1. Anthony Zach (Waukee), 2. Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial), 3. Blake Underwood (West Des Moines), 4. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf)   

182 -- 1. Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar), 2. Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque), 3. Brett Mower (Glenwood), 9. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) 

195 -- 1. Gabe Christensen (Southeast Polk), 2. Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ashton Stoner-Degroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 4. Ethan Barry (Clinton), 9. Dalton Sell (Muscatine)

220 -- 1. Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson), 2. Beau Lombardi (West Des Moines Valley), 3. Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 10. Shane Mathias (Muscatine) 

285 -- 1. Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 2. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3. Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 6. Manny McGowan (Davenport Central) 

