Boys basketball
Iowa substate pairings
Class 4A
Substate 4
Monday, Feb. 18
Iowa City Liberty at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
North/Liberty winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Washington winner at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD
Substate 5
Monday, Feb. 18
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Muscatine at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Jefferson/Pleasant Valley winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Muscatine/Hempstead winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Substate final at TBD, 7 p.m.
Substate 6
Monday, Feb. 18
Ottumwa at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 22
Ottumwa/West winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Kennedy winner at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Substate final at TBD, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Substate 3
Monday, Feb. 18
West Liberty at West Delaware Manchester, 8 p.m.
Benton Community at Center Point-Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
Vinton-Shellsburg at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8 p.m.
Clear Creek-Amana at Davenport Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
West Liberty/West Delaware winner vs. Benton/CPU winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Vinton/Xavier winner vs. Clear Creek/Assumption winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 25
Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD
Substate 4
Monday, Feb. 18
Independence at Maquoketa, 8 p.m.
Solon at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
Anamosa at Marion, 8 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Dubuque Wahlert, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Independence/Maquoketa winner vs. Solon/DeWitt winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Anamosa/Marion winner vs. Mount Vernon/Wahlert winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 25
Substate final at Cedar Rapids, TBD
Illinois AP rankings
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Belleville West (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2. Curie
|24-1
|72
|2
|3. Whitney Young
|21-6
|62
|3
|4. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|22-3
|42
|6
|5. Normal Community
|21-3
|39
|10
|6. Danville
|20-3
|35
|4
|7. Evanston Township
|23-4
|30
|T8
|8. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|20-3
|27
|5
|9. Rockford East
|26-2
|20
|T8
|10. Moline
|19-4
|10
|7
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 9. Lincoln Park 5. Simeon 4. Bolingbrook 2. Geneva 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bogan (8)
|20-2
|96
|1
|2. Morgan Park (1)
|22-3
|91
|2
|3. Springfield Southeast (1)
|20-2
|83
|3
|4. East St. Louis
|20-5
|65
|4
|5. Peoria Notre Dame
|18-4
|55
|5
|6. Lincoln
|19-2
|47
|6
|7. St. Laurence
|20-3
|42
|8
|8. Rock Falls
|22-2
|25
|10
|9. Ottawa
|17-2
|15
|7
|10. St. Viator
|18-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 6. Farragut 5. Kankakee 3. Lindblom 2. Herrin 2. Carbondale 2. Normal University 1. Highland 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (10)
|26-2
|115
|1
|2. Leo
|18-6
|101
|2
|3. Orr (2)
|16-10
|84
|4
|4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
|21-2
|75
|6
|5. Bloomington Central Catholic
|18-6
|70
|5
|6. Teutopolis
|22-4
|65
|3
|7. Alton Marquette
|22-3
|43
|8
|8. Dunbar
|18-4
|27
|9
|9. Fairfield
|25-2
|21
|10
|10. Pinckneyville
|22-4
|19
|7
Others receiving votes: Corliss 11. Sterling Newman 9. Warsaw West Hancock 9. Casey-Westfield 7. Aurora Christian 3. Williamsville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Providence-St. Mel (12)
|19-5
|120
|1
|2. Cissna Park
|21-2
|95
|2
|3. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|20-2
|85
|3
|(tie) Moweaqua Central A&M
|22-3
|85
|4
|5. Winchester-West Central
|20-5
|76
|5
|6. East Dubuque
|22-1
|62
|6
|7. Ottawa Marquette
|23-2
|45
|7
|8. Concord Triopia
|24-2
|44
|8
|9. Thompsonville
|23-2
|20
|10
|10. Elmwood
|18-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison 7. Nokomis 6. Sesser-Valier 3. Payson Seymour 1. Champaign Judah Christian 1. Collins 1.
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;14;0;17;0
Bettendorf;;13;1;16;1
Davenport Central;;10;4;13;4
Assumption;;8;6;10;7
Pleasant Valley;;7;7;10;7
Davenport North;;6;6;7;8
Davenport West;;4;10;5;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Clinton;;2;11;2;14
Muscatine;;0;12;0;15
Thursday's scores
Burlington at Pleasant Valley, cancelled
Davenport West at Davenport North, ppd. to Monday
Clinton at Muscatine, ppd.
Today's games
Bettendorf at Assumption
Burlington at Davenport Central
Davenport North at North Scott
Davenport West at Muscatine
Pleasant Valley at Clinton
Girls basketball
IGHSAU final rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. North Polk;18-2;1
2. Osage;18-1;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;18-2;3
4. Algona;19-1;5
5. Des Moines Christian;19-2;6
6. Clear Lake;15-4;4
7. Crestwood;12-5;7
8. Iowa Falls-Alden;17-2;8
9. Waukon;15-3;9
10. Okoboji;19-2;12
11. Roland-Story;16-5;10
12. Red Oak;17-4;13
13. Davenport Assumption;10-8;14
14. West Burlington;14-4;15
15. Monticello;11-6;NR
Dropped out: Central Lee (11)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Grundy Center;18-0;1
2. Central Decatur;19-0;2
3. Treynor;20-1;3
4. Cherokee;20-1;4
5. Cascade;19-1;5
6. Panorama;19-1;7
7. Dike-New Hartford;16-2;10
8. North Linn;18-1;6
9. Van Buren;18-2;11
10. Wilton;18-2;13
11. Maquoketa Valley;18-2;14
12. Aplington-Parkersburg;19-2;12
13. Bellevue;17-3;9
14. South Central Calhoun;19-2;8
15. Unity Christian;15-5;15
Dropped out: None
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Newell-Fonda;21-0;1
2. West Hancock;20-1;2
3. Montezuma;18-1;3
4. Seymour;18-0;4
5. Lynnville-Sully;16-3;5
6. Clarksville;16-2;6
7. Marquette Catholic;18-2;8
8. CAM;18-2;9
9. Janesville;16-3;10
10. Kingsley-Pierson;20-1;11
11. North Mahaska;12-4;13
12. AGWSR;12-6;14
13. Colo-Nesco;16-3;7
14. Westwood;17-4;12
15. Sigourney;16-3;NR
Dropped out: MMCRU (15)
Illinois AP rankings
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maine West (8)
|26-0
|80
|1
|2. Rock Island
|25-1
|71
|2
|3. Fremd
|24-4
|60
|4
|4. Edwardsville
|25-2
|59
|3
|5. Rockford Boylan
|25-1
|45
|5
|6. Montini
|26-4
|42
|6
|7. Benet
|22-5
|26
|8
|8. Whitney Young
|22-5
|25
|7
|9. Mother McAuley
|24-2
|17
|9
|10. Hononegah
|23-4
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 2. Belleville East 1. Geneva 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (9)
|28-0
|107
|1
|2. Richwoods (2)
|27-2
|100
|2
|3. Morton
|23-3
|83
|3
|4. Nazareth
|23-1
|73
|5
|(tie) Charleston
|25-0
|73
|6
|6. Sandwich
|26-0
|52
|7
|7. Carterville
|26-3
|39
|8
|8. Bloomington Central Catholic
|23-5
|29
|4
|9. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|24-5
|24
|9
|10. Sterling
|20-4
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 2. Effingham 2. Burlington Central 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eureka (11)
|26-2
|119
|1
|2. Greenville (1)
|27-1
|106
|2
|3. Walther Christian
|25-0
|85
|4
|4. St. Joseph-Ogden
|23-4
|78
|5
|5. Chicago Marshall
|20-8
|60
|3
|6. Sullivan
|23-3
|55
|6
|7. Teutopolis
|26-4
|54
|8
|8. Watseka
|23-3
|47
|7
|9. Hillsboro
|24-5
|25
|9
|10. Pleasant Plains
|25-6
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 7. Harrisburg 6. Hamilton County 5.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Danville Schlarman (11)
|26-2
|110
|1
|2. Lewistown
|26-1
|98
|2
|3. Jacksonville Routt
|26-3
|80
|4
|4. Lanark Eastland
|25-4
|77
|5
|5. Stockton
|24-4
|61
|3
|6. Shiloh
|24-4
|60
|6
|7. Aquin
|24-4
|51
|9
|8. Amboy
|24-2
|25
|8
|9. Altamont
|26-3
|16
|NR
|10. Goreville
|20-7
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Centralia Christ Our Rock 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Brimfield 3. Concord Triopia 3. Dakota 1.
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;16;0;19;0
North Scott;;13;2;15;3
Bettendorf;;11;5;14;5
Davenport North;;9;5;10;7
Davenport Assumption;;9;6;10;8
Clinton;;6;8;8;8
Muscatine;;6;9;6;12
Davenport Central;;3;13;3;16
Burlington;;2;11;3;13
Davenport West;;0;16;0;19
Thursday's scores
Clinton at Muscatine, ppd.
Davenport West at Davenport North, ppd. to Monday
Pleasant Valley at Burlington, cancelled
North Scott at Davenport Central, ppd.
Assumption at Bettendorf, ppd. to Friday
Today's games
Davenport North at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Davenport West at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Assumption at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at Burlington
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Dwight regional
Today's final
Wethersfield vs. Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Annawan regional
Saturday's final
Amboy vs. Annawan, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Mercer County regional
Today's game
Riverdale vs. Alleman, 7 p.m.
Erie regional
Today's final
Fulton vs. Sherrard, 7 p.m.
Rock Island 88, UTHS 50
UNITED TOWNSHIP (8-16, 2-8 WB6) -- Hunter 4-8 3-6 11, Morgan 1-4 0-2 3, Jn. Bell 4-9 0-0 8, Js. Bell 5-18 0-0 12, LaFountaine 4-12 2-2 10, Gordon 2-3 0-2 5, Fix 0-3 0-0 0, Dorn 0-0 1-2 0, Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Abbadusky 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 6-14 50.
ROCK ISLAND (26-1, 10-0) -- Beal 11-15 4-6 26, McDuffy 3-5 3-4 10, Larson 5-11 0-0 14, Simmer 7-8 0-0 16, Camlin 5-7 0-1 10, Engholm 1-5 0-0 3, Winter 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 1-1 3, Freeman 2-2 0-0 4, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Allison 0-1, 0-0 0. Totals 36-60 8-12 88.
UTHS;10;17;17;6;—;50
Rock Island;30;14;28;16;—;88
3-pointers -- UTR 4-14 (Js. Bell 2-8, Morgan 1-3, Gordon 1-2, LaFountaine 0-1), RI 8-19 (Larson 4-7, Simmer 2-2, Winter 1-3, McDuffy 1-2, Beal 0-2, Williams 0-2, Allison 0-1). Rebounds -- UT 34 (LaFountaine 12), RI 32 (Beal 10). Assists -- UT 6 (Morgan 4), RI 21 (Beal 10, McDuffy 5). Steals -- UT 4 (Gordon 2), RI 13 (McDuffy 5). Blocks -- UT 1 (Js. Bell 1), RI 11 (Beal 8). Turnovers -- UT 24, RI 8.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals
Wednesday's matches
At Des Moines
Class 3A
Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.
Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.
Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.
Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.
Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.
The Predicament rankings
Class 3A
Team rankings -- 1. Southeast Polk, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 3. Waukee, 4. Mason City, 5. Ankeny Centennial, 6. West Des Moines Valley, 7. Ankeny, 8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9. Fort Dodge, 10. Western Dubuque
Individual rankings (top 3 plus locals)
106 -- 1. Trever Anderson (Ankeny), 2. Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High), 9. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf)
113 -- 1. Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge), 2. Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie)
120 -- 1. Cullan Schriever (Mason City), 2. Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 3. Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 4. Aiden Evans (Bettendorf)
126 -- 1. Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny), 2. Nick Oldham (West Des Moines Valley), 3. Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock), 4. Caleb McCabe (North Scott), 8. Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley)
132 -- 1. Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial), 2. Conrad Braswell (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 3. Brock Espalin (Des Moines East)
138 -- 1. Colby Schriever (Mason City), 2. Cody Anderson (Waukee), 3. Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley), 7. Deven Strief (North Scott)
145 -- 1. Deville Dentis (Des Moines East), 2. Collin Lewis (North Scott), 3. Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley)
152 -- 1. Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk), 2. Carter Schmidt (Norwalk), 3. Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5. Jake Matthaidess (North Scott)
160 -- 1. Cade Devos (Southeast Polk), 2. Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ryker Kurimski (Western Dubuque), 5. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf)
170 -- 1. Anthony Zach (Waukee), 2. Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial), 3. Blake Underwood (West Des Moines), 4. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf)
182 -- 1. Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar), 2. Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque), 3. Brett Mower (Glenwood), 9. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf)
195 -- 1. Gabe Christensen (Southeast Polk), 2. Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3. Ashton Stoner-Degroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie), 4. Ethan Barry (Clinton), 9. Dalton Sell (Muscatine)
220 -- 1. Cameron Baker (CB Thomas Jefferson), 2. Beau Lombardi (West Des Moines Valley), 3. Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 10. Shane Mathias (Muscatine)
285 -- 1. Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 2. Troy Monahan (Mason City), 3. Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 6. Manny McGowan (Davenport Central)