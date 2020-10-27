Q-C Blues open hockey season on Saturday

The Quad City Blues and the rest of the Midwest High School Hockey League is set to open the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A full 32-game schedule is planned.

The season officially kicks off this Friday and is scheduled to run through the varsity and jr. varsity year-end tournaments in Ames, Iowa, March 4-7, 2021.

The Blues open the season on Saturday with games against Ames. The varsity match is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at the Rivers Edge in Davenport following a 5:15 JV match. The two teams are scheduled to also play Sunday morning with the 11:30 a.m. varsity match following the 9:15 JV contest.

Along with COVID-19, the August derecho damaged the arenas of the Des Moines Capitals and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Buccaneer arena in Des Moines is being repaired and will be ready at the start of the season while the RoughRiders will play all their home games on the road.

The league is now comprised of 12 teams spread across three divisions. The Boji Mammoths and the Fremont Flyers have exited the league due to low player numbers and hope to return for the 2021-22 season.

The Blues play in the East Division along with the RoughRiders, Dubuque Saints and the Waterloo Warriors.