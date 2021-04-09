Q-C cornhole event attracts broad spectrum of competitors

The unique thing about ACL events, which have gotten big enough to be televised on ESPN on a fairly regular basis, is that ordinary folks can walk in off the street to compete with battle-tested professionals.

"Anyone can enter, and anyone can win," Ash said. "That’s kind of been the ACL’s motto for the last year is this is a game for anybody. You don’t have to be an athlete. You don’t have to be a certified pro. You can just show up and play. It’s pretty much open to anybody."

He admitted, however, that those people who perhaps only have honed their skills flipping 16-ounce bags around the backyard sometimes get a rude awakening in these tournaments.

"A lot of people get the surprise of ‘Wow, that’s more than I was bargaining for,’" Ash said. “But on occasion you’ll see somebody make a run and go deep into a tournament and everybody is like ‘Where did he come from?’"

One thing that might come as a shock to any newbies in the 330-player field competing this weekend is the technology of the sport.