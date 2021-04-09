Q-C cornhole event attracts broad spectrum of competitors

The Quad-Cities has hosted just about every sort of sports event there is through the years.
We’ve had all the conventional things: golf tournaments, soccer tournaments, softball tournaments.
We’ve had people descend on our community to compete in bass fishing, walleye fishing, billiards and disc golf.
This weekend we get something even more offbeat: Cornhole.
Chances are, you played this at some point in the backyard or at a picnic. Someone hauled out a couple of inclined wooden boards with a hole in them and you tried to fling a few beanbags into the hole. You might have called it bags or sack toss.
You probably never envisioned hundreds of people from around the Midwest competing for about $25,000 in prize money on 120 courts in an indoor setting.
But that’s what they’re doing this weekend at the shiny, new Bend XPO in East Moline.
The American Cornhole League Open #7 got started Friday morning with competition among women and juniors. Crew Cup competition, involving four-person teams, took center stage in the afternoon, and there was a blind draw event Friday night.
On Saturday, the event gets into what ACL Midwest Conference director Brian Ash called the "meat and potatoes" of the weekend. It begins with Rounders, a progressive round robin competition that will determine which division the singles and doubles players participate in on Sunday.
The unique thing about ACL events, which have gotten big enough to be televised on ESPN on a fairly regular basis, is that ordinary folks can walk in off the street to compete with battle-tested professionals.
"Anyone can enter, and anyone can win," Ash said. "That’s kind of been the ACL’s motto for the last year is this is a game for anybody. You don’t have to be an athlete. You don’t have to be a certified pro. You can just show up and play. It’s pretty much open to anybody."
He admitted, however, that those people who perhaps only have honed their skills flipping 16-ounce bags around the backyard sometimes get a rude awakening in these tournaments.
"A lot of people get the surprise of ‘Wow, that’s more than I was bargaining for,’" Ash said. “But on occasion you’ll see somebody make a run and go deep into a tournament and everybody is like ‘Where did he come from?’"
One thing that might come as a shock to any newbies in the 330-player field competing this weekend is the technology of the sport.
Although Cornhole has been around since 1883, the pros now use bags filled with synthetic materials that are better than the corn kernels that were originally used. There also are different surfaces on the opposite sides of the bags that allow players to slide them faster or slower and can be tailored to the throwing style of the competitor.
Because of that, the guy off the street faces a tall order if he’s going to try to go all the way and win one of these tournaments.
"I’m not going to say it can’t happen but the competition is so thick at the top and all the way through any more that you’ve got to be on point all day long, focused, and you’ve got to be on your game," Ash said.
The other thing that was noticeable as you walked around the Bend XPO on Friday is the diversity of the competitors. Since it doesn’t take a special degree of strength, athleticism or stamina to be throw a bag about 30 feet, you see people of all different shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities.
Many of them come wearing the uniform of their competing team. Some look like hockey jerseys and some have as many advertising logos on them as any vehicle you’ll see in NASCAR. Other people seem content to just throw on whatever T-shirt they pulled out of the drawer this morning.
There are teams out there from all over with some intriguing names. Black Sheep Baggers. Dead Man’s Cornhole (sponsored by the Aces and Eights Saloon). Boardmen. Corn Palace Cornhole. Wisconsin Baggers. Glass City Militia Shuckers. Billville Baggers (sponsored by Mr. Bill’s Plumbing). 319 Cornhole.
There is a 24-player contingent from Quad City Cornhole, who refer to themselves as the Throwing Quads, but they’re not locals. They’re from Grand Rapids, Mich.
Everywhere you go in the East Moline facility — which is very nice, by the way — you hear the sound of bags banging the boards. It provides a background music not unlike the squeak of sneakers you hear at a basketball game, and after awhile you don’t even notice it.
You even see some kids out there flipping the bags.
In fact, Ash said one of the players who bears watching this weekend is a skinny 10-year-old from Wichita, Kansas, named Alex Hicks who he said "can throw with anyone in the pros.
"I’ve played him," Ash said. "We call him the Phenom and there’s a reason for it."