Q-C sports briefs: Family Fun tennis, LumberKings finish season and IFL hands out awards

Wiemers win Family Fun tourney

Former Moline tennis standouts Dylan and Drew Wiemers emerged from Saturday's extreme heat with a title, beating Bill Feehan of Greensboro, N.C., and his uncle Bill Allee of East Moline in the finals of the Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament.

The Wiemers, who won 8-4 in the finals, previously won the consolation bracket in 2016.

Semifinalists were the brother-sister duo of Joey and Abby Miller and brothers Abhay and Akshat Gupta. Rock Island's father-son pair of Mickey and Chase Baird won the consolation championship.

Lumberkings conclude season

One day after being eliminated from postseason contention with an extra-inning loss to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, the Clinton LumberKings concluded their Prospect League season with a 15-0 loss to the Normal Cornbelters.

Clinton finished its second season in the Prospect League with a 28-32 record.

IFL offers more awards

The Indoor Football League finished handing out its post-season awards to players and coaches and the Quad City Steamwheelers were left without any additional honors.

Northern Arizona coach Less Moss was named IFL Coach of the Year after guiding the Wranglers to a 14-4 record and a spot opposite QC in Saturday's league title game.

Tucson offensive coordinator Hurtis Chinn was named IFL Assistant Coach of the Year. The Sugar Skulls averaged 47.8 points per game, third-best in the league.

Northern Arizona defensive lineman JaQuan Artis was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and Duke City quarterback Ramone Atkins was tabbed Offensive Rookie of the Year.

QC had three players earn post-season recognition as linebacker Nate Sheets and offensive linemen Hunter Nobbs and Joe Krall were selected to the All-Rookie team.

The IFL will be announcing some front-office awards leading up to Saturday's Dollar Loan Center IFL Championship game that pits the Wranglers and 11-7 Steamwheelers in Henderson, Nev.