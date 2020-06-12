QC Marathon going virtual this September

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon announced Friday it will have a virtual race this year, following a trend of races locally and across the country being altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Race Director Joe Moreno spoke at a virtual news conference which streamed on Facebook Friday, announcing the window to submit a time in this year’s 26.2 mile run starts Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 27, the original date of the 23rd annual race.

Moreno said the race went virtual three months out for a variety of reasons, but a commitment to the health and welfare of participants and the public made it an easy decision.

The USATF certified course also runs through Iowa and Illinois, adding to the challenge of organizing large groups of runners and a post-race party with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Moreno plans to make the best out of the situation.

“Run your race the way you want to, when you want to, and where you want to,” he said of the virtual format. “Take advantage of this opportunity.”

He hopes the virtual format leads to participants from all 50 states, something the marathon nearly achieves in a normal year.