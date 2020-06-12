QC Marathon going virtual this September

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon announced Friday it will have a virtual race this year, following a trend of races locally and across the country being altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Race Director Joe Moreno spoke at a virtual news conference which streamed on Facebook Friday, announcing the window to submit a time in this year’s 26.2 mile run starts Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 27, the original date of the 23rd annual race.
Moreno said the race went virtual three months out for a variety of reasons, but a commitment to the health and welfare of participants and the public made it an easy decision.
The USATF certified course also runs through Iowa and Illinois, adding to the challenge of organizing large groups of runners and a post-race party with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Moreno plans to make the best out of the situation.
“Run your race the way you want to, when you want to, and where you want to,” he said of the virtual format. “Take advantage of this opportunity.”
He hopes the virtual format leads to participants from all 50 states, something the marathon nearly achieves in a normal year.
“We’ve got some creative ideas that are going to unfold very soon on enticements to get you to go out there and have fun,” Moreno said.
Registration is $35 this year for either the TBK Bank Marathon, the Mel Foster Co. half-marathon, the Palmer 5K or the Rudy's mile for prostate cancer. A $15 Happy Joe’s kids micro-marathon is also available.
The QC Marathon is a nonprofit and raises funds for the Prostate Cancer Initiative and Shoes for Quad Cities Kids.
“You just don’t put on a good quality race just to put on a race,” Moreno said. “You do it for a reason, for a cause; you do it with passion and a lot of support.”
Participants receive shirts, finisher medals, a race bib, a virtual event bag and a packet. The 2020 race will not offer prize money for elite runners, overall awards or age group awards.
Those who are already registered but aren’t interested in the virtual race can get a deferment until next year. Virtual runners this year will also qualify for a discounted rate next year.
More information and a link to register is available at QCMarathon.org, which is also scheduled to be updated June 20 with new merchandise. A Quad Cities Marathon app is also available with various updates and features planned.
The Genesis Firecracker Run (June 15-July 4) and the Trinity Freedom Run (July 6-Aug. 6) are also virtual this year, but those who register and finish any race from all three still receive a Quad Cities Challenge gold coaster.
Moreno continued to emphasize the positives and opportunities this year’s QCM provides.
“You can sleep in, you’re going to have a great restroom facility ... there’s no lines,” he joked. “Pick a flat course. There’s so many positives.”
