Joe Moreno finally met "somebody" who knows more about the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon than himself, the event's founding race director.
"Alexa," Moreno asked after posing several questions to the famous Amazon virtual assistant, "who is the coolest race director?"
"That would be Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray," the five-year-old technology answered to howls of laughter during Wednesday's kickoff for Moreno's 22nd annual event at Bettendorf's jam-packed Crawford Brew Works.
East Moline's Aquent IT Solutions, which became a race sponsor a year ago, much to the pleasure of their running employees, developed one of the newest race features as a "labor of love" to help bring the QCM to a new generation of future questioners.
Aquent's Matt Kruse and Shiv Kumar said 30 answers have been loaded so far into "Alexa," with between 70-80 available in the next month, and much more before race day on Sept. 22.
"We're hoping to do more stuff like this," Kruse said. "We'd love to see more local companies work with us on getting them connected like this."
The QCM also is updating the race app that debuted last fall, and it soon should be available at the digital App Store to load on users' phones and mobile devices.
The QCM's Race App allows users to track the progress of specific runners on the course, as well as receive important updates, such as parking, weather or last-minute changes.
"The days of going to the website for all of the race information are over," Moreno said. "It's race apps now. It's technology like 'Alexa.' Everybody is on their phone."
The QCM also is looking into the future by partnering with the YMCA on a summer children's running program, as well as stepping up its Shoes for Quad Cities Kids initiative.
The YMCA program has kids breaking up 25.5 miles in smaller runs, with the final mile coming during the Rudy's Mile, which has a new 10 a.m. starting time during the QCM's pre-race Saturday. All participants receive a medal and post-race party with live music.
The shoes program still has 250 pairs of lightly-used shoes, but most of the donations are adult sizes. So the QCM is shifting to monetary donations to help outfit local children interested in running. The program also pays for entries into any of the QCM's race distances.
"We want to get more kids involved in this sport earlier in life," said Moreno, who already has secured several grants for the shoes program. "Hopefully, both of these programs can attract more kids to running."
Among the event's many other changes, perhaps the biggest for this fall's participants involves I-74 Bridge construction.
"We are going to be using the bridge, but we're using the Illinois-bound span this time, so we'll have to alter the Bettendorf loop a little bit," Moreno said. "So that will affect the first 5 miles, but the rest of the course remains the same."
Currently Iowa-bound I-74 traffic can only exit into downtown Bettendorf, which has had its landscape already altered by the new bridge's construction.
"It says a lot about who we are when you're talking about a huge undertaking and they're willing to work with us," Moreno said, thanking the many municipalities, contractors and Departments of Transportation from both states.
"This could be the last year people get to run on those old twin bridges. So run it one more time and feel that bounce, because it'll be different very soon."